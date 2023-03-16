Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Cherry Street – Theft

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend took guitars, speakers, and more from his residence.

1400 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported a speaker worth $220 was stolen.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported she left her wallet with cash inside in a bathroom of an Abilene store and $1,00 was stolen.

1700 block of N 1st Street – Evading Arrest Detention

A known suspect fled a traffic stop, striking a police vehicle in the process.

1200 block of Grape Street – Terroristic Threat

A known suspect entered a business and threatened to kill/injure employees.

100 block of College Drive – Unauthorize Use of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen by a known suspect.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken in south Abilene.

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a suspect passed all points of sale with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

3800 block of Westchester Drive – Assault

A victim reported a suspect physically assaulted her.

400 block of Kirkwood Street – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary case was reported on Kirkwood Street. No arrests have been made.

Arrests

Jill Almanza – Warrant

Almanza was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested. She was identified via a CrimeStoppers tip.

Carlos Seballos – Warrant

Almanza was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested. He was identified via a CrimeStoppers tip.

Jeremiah Greene – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Greene was found to be in possession of 6 Fentanyl based pills after he was arrested on a warrant.

Joel Davis – Warrant, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Davis was contacted in reference an outstanding warrant and was found t have pills in his backpack.

Joel Davis – Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Davis evaded a traffic stop, striking an officer’s vehicle in the process. He was then seen walking on foot in a creek bed near Cobb Park and was arrested. He admitted to stealing the vehicle he used to flee the traffic stop.

Scott Harrison – Theft of Property

Harrison was contacted after stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Matthew Stokes – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Officers attempted to pull stokes over for no taillights, but he fled the scene. He was later arrested after a pursuit.

Christy McGill – Driving While Intoxicated

McGill was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal or maintain a single lane. She admitted to drinking and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol levels to be 0.146 and 0.164.

Richard Stanley – Public Intoxication

Stanley was contacted in the door of an Abilene church. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to smoking crack. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Shannon Murry – Warrant

Murry was contacted while walking in the middle of the road and was found to have an active warrant for Assault Family Violence.

Gregory Fields – Public Intoxication

Fields was contacted while walking in the road and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He as arrested for being a danger to himself and others.