Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her $12,000 truck was stolen in south Abilene. There is video of the theft.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a suspect told him he had a firearm in his vehicle during an argument.

1500 block of E Stamford Street – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Officers responded to shots fired at a north Abilene business. A victim reported suspects were angry at her because she would not give them a refund, so they went to their vehicle and fired two rounds at the building as they were leaving.

00 block of Shady Brook Circle – Terroristic Threat Fear of Imminent SBI

800 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Property

A license plate was reported stolen.

4600 block of Royal Court Circle – Burglary of Habitation

A lawn mower worth $500 was reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $500 was reported stolen.

3500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of causing pain to her boyfriend while they were in a vehicle.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Building

A south Abilene business reported inventory was stolen.

1900 block of Sewell Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation

Officers responded to a burglary in south Abilene.

2700 block of S 11th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his wife in south Abilene.

2200 block of Sentinel Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief to a vehicle was taken at a south Abilene school.

8000 block of Bonnie Circle – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim claimed a known suspect pointed a handgun at him.

Arrests

Cameron Bernard – Warrant

Bernard was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Joshua Murray – Warrant

Murray was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Trey Whitehead – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance

Whitehead was contacted during a disturbance in north Abilene. He ran into a vacant apartment, and that’s where he was contacted by officers.

Sammie Kennedy – Criminal Trespass

Kennedy was at a property that has been dealing with loitering and trespassing. Officers found he was warned of trespass from the property before.

Angie Delagarza – Failure to Identify

Delagarza was contacted and warned of criminal trespass. She gave officers a false date of birth.

Cristina Smith – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Smith was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants. A subsequent search yielded a meth pipe and methamphetamine in her possession.

Joel Gillespie – Driving While License Invalid

Gillespie was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a drivers license that expired in 2017. He was previously convicted for this offense.

Michael McAnn – Possession of Controlled Substance

Mcann was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Mann – Driving While Intoxicated

Mann was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested.

Bulmaro Diaz – Driving While Intoxicated

Jose San Miguel – Driving While Intoxicated

San Miguel was contacted during a traffic stop, where he admitted to drinking 3 beers. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.179 and 0.181.

Paul Sandlin – Assault Family Violence

Sandlin was contacted in reference to an assault and was arrested.

Brian Williams – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate

Williams was pulled over and found to have no current license plates or insurance.

Merilu Pratt – Warrant

Pratt was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.