Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by her husband.

4600 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An unknown suspect cut a chain securing a car lot and stole a vehicle.

2400 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported suspects entered her apartment and took clothing, food, and prescription amlodipine. Stolen items are worth about $30.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

Two cell phones worth a total of $600 were reported stolen.

1600 block of Ballinger Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported his acquaintance took his vehicle to do repairs then avoided contact and didn’t return the vehicle for 2 months.

1600 block of S 8th Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene fellowship hall was damaged when two bullets struck a building under construction. The damage was estimated at $150.

1700 block Briarwood Street – Assault Family Violence

2200 block of S 7th Street – Theft Property

The victim reported a known suspect took $1,000 worth of tools from their property.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault

A victim reported she received multiple injuries after being assaulted by multiple suspects at a north Abilene business.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A citizen reported multiple items were stolen from her purse while she was shopping, including a cell phone, cash, two wallets, and various documents and credit cards.

900 block of N Willis Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Known suspects took an elderly person’s wallet and used their credit cards to make purchases.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

A business in south Abilene reported a juvenile stole items from a store worth $35.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her wallet and its contents were stolen from an Abilene business. Stolen items are worth an estimated $35 and include cash, a wallet, and identifying information.

700 block of Medical Drive – Assault Family Violence

A north side nursing home reported one resident assaulted another.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered at a north Abilene gas station and returned to its owner.

Arrests

Jackie Haley – Warrant

Haley was contacted during a traffic stop for making a wide turn, weaving in and out of traffic, and failing to signal. She was found to have an active warrant.

Shelby Veach – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Veach was contacted and arrested in reference to an active warrant and a glass pipe was found on his person during a subsequent search.

Rebecca Flores – Warrant

Flores was contacted in reference to an active warrant and arrested

Emilio Albarado – Warrant

Albarado was pulled over for not having a rear plate light and was arrested on an active warrant.