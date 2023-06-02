Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of W 1-20 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported somone stole his semi-truck from the parking lot of an Abilene business.

5300 block of Lamesa Avenue – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person made charges to the victim’s debit card.

1500 block of Squires Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim provided personal and banking information to a person she believed to be from her banking institution. Fraudulent charges worth $134,325 were made to her accounts.

5100 block of Twylight Trail – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm was stolen.

2400 block of Old Anson Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim discovered unauthorized charges on his debit card.

4400 block of Bob-o-Link Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect used her personal information to get services without her permission.

1300 block of Harmony Drive – Aggravated Assault

3800 block of N 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect assaulted his wife at a north Abilene restaurant.

1300 block of S Bowie Drive – Aggravated Robbery

A report for robbery was taken.

1100 block of Blair Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim loaned her vehicle to a known suspect, who refused to return it.

600 block of Westmoreland Street – Robbery

Arrests

Casandra Pugh – Public Intoxication

Pugh was seen walking up to a south Abilene home, where she went up to a woman and asked to go to the hospital. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Pedro Sauceda – Warrant

Sauceda was contacted in reference to having an active warrant and was arrested.

Cody Calhoun – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Calhoun was contacted in reference to a burglary in progress. The homeowner held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Michael Benitez – Warrant

Benitez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a warrant.

Miracle Williams – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Williams was contacted during a disturbance in south Abilene where a victim pulled a knife on her ex-boyfriend.

Olmedo Olivas – Public Intoxication

Olivas was contacted while running through yards and jumping fences. He left the hospital without authorization and was still in his gown with an IV in his arm. He was cooperative with verbal commands but was clearly intoxicated on an unknown substance. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Robert Rodriguez – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Evading Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence

Rodriguez was contacted during a traffic stop. He was seen with two handguns in his hands. He threw the firearms on the ground and fled on foot. He then threw a third gun on the ground. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and Alprazolam.

Jason Aguado – Warrant

Aguado was contacted in reference to a wanted person and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Mackenzie Chastang – Possession of Controlled Substance

Chastang was contacted during a traffic stop, where she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Sidney Cummings – Driving While Intoxicated

Cummings was contacted during a call for service where she was found to be driving while intoxicated.

Torivio Ramirez – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramirez was contacted for diving 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.