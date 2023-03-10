Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of Regent Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim claimed her brother assaulted her.

800 block of S 14th Street – Assault Family Violence

A man reported his roommate grabbed him and caused him pain and injuries.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

An officer reported that food worth $242 was stolen from an Abilene store.

1900 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of Service

A victim reported they paid a contractor $11,000 but the agreed upon work has not been completed or that was done incorrectly.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking a wallet off the counter at an Abilene store.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Harassment

A victim reported her co-worker is sending annoying and alarming text messages.

2800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A television worth $600 was reported stolen.

3800 block of Antilley Road – Theft by Check

A suspect is accused of passing a bad check at a south Abilene credit union.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Vehicle

A wallet wroth $50 was reported stolen at a north Abilene motel.

1200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A video game worth $250 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

1400 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of pushing her ex-boyfriend.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported their cell phone worth $200 was stolen.

1200 block of Grape Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported a suspect approached him and threatened to kill him with a gun the next time he sees him.

3500 block of W Lake Road – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm was stolen from the parking lot of a north Abilene hotel.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing items in north Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing $600 worth of merchandise from an Abilene business.

500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in north Abilene.

Arrests

Melissa McMinn – Theft of Property

McMinn is accused of attempting to leave an Abilene store with $242 worth of groceries she did not pay for.

Alyssa Claxton – Public Intoxication

Claxton was contacted in public and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Brian Jimenez – Warrant

Jimenez was contacted after leaving the scene of a disturbance and was found to have active arrest warrants.

Debrah Arriola – Theft of Property

Arriola is accused of trying to take less than $100 worth of items from an Abilene store without paying.

Elias Medina – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Medina was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Steven Pagan – Assault Family Violence

Pagan is accused of pushing a victim to the ground, causing her pain.

Richard Fuqua – Warrant

Fuqua was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Tylik Johnson – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and found 3.9 ounces in his vehicle as well as a handgun.

Serenity Beasley-Banks – Public Intoxication

Beasley-Banks was contacted in public after she was causing a disturbance. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Rudolph Cortez – Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest

Cortez was pulled over for failing to signal his turn. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant and he was arrested.

Trokecha Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was contacted in public and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was placed under arrest for being a danger to herself and others.