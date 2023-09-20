Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3600 block of Ligustrum Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A citizen reported her vehicle was burglarized. Headphones and a wallet were reported stolen.

1400 block of Plum Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for identity theft was completed.

700 block of Pine Street – Hinder Secured Creditors

A bank employee reported someone was not making payments on their vehicle, which could not be located.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects are accused of stealing $300 of merchandise from an Abilene store.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing from a south Abilene business.

4400 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A business reported their property was damaged by a known offender.

1100 block of Beech Street – Unlawful Disclosure Address/Phone Threat

A victim reported her address was posted on social media and that threats were made toward her.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Terroristic Threat

A report for threat was taken.

3300 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported the front license plate to her vehicle was stolen.

2000 block of Beech Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

1700 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A north Abilene convenience store reported CBD product worth $1,000 was stolen.

2400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault

A manager at an Abilene store was assaulted by a customer.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

500 block of EN 7th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported unknown suspects stole a laptop and tablet from her residence.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A bicycle was reported stolen.

Arrests

Makiah Cherry – Assault Family Violence

Sharon Faubion – Warrant

Kelly Duncan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

Louise Fataki – Theft of Property

Jacque Bitendelo – Theft of Property

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Javier Gonzales – Warrant

Guadalupe De la Rosa – Public Intoxication

Rosie Caedenas – Driving While Intoxicated

Kimberly Roberts – Possession of Controlled Substance