Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A business reported an unknown suspect took a battery valued at $150 from his vehicle.

1200 block of Portland Avenue – Assault

A victim reported an unknown suspect assaulted him and broke his glasses during a verbal altercation that turned physical.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took his computer valued at $600 from his vehicle.

1100 block of Santos Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her son’s ex-girlfriend.

2300 block of O’Riley Street – Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card

A victim reported his debit card information was stolen by an ex-girlfriend and charged for $379.

700 block of Sycamore Street – Harassment

A victim reported a suspect threatened violence toward his property.

100 block of Sayles Boulevard – Indecent Assault

A victim was indecently assaulted by an unknown suspect.

1800 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a north Abilene residence and took a report for Criminal Mischief.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by a known suspect.

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for Criminal Trespass at Hendrick Medical Center.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a fiber optic box stolen.

5100 block of Capitol Avenue – Theft of Property

A report was taken for Theft of Dog.

4000 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A south Abilene resident had his apartment broken into while he was out. A laptop and Nintendo were reported stolen.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Credit Card Abuse

A report was taken for debit/credit card abuse.

100 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A chain saw was reported stolen.

3100 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Building

A north Abilene gas station reported their front glass door had been shattered.

Arrests

Adam Buta – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to Hendrick Medical Center north because Buta was in the waiting room arguing with security. He was told multiple times to leave but refused.

Moses Dunbar – Burglary of Habitation, Endanger in a Child

Dunbar is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s residence without permission. He then went to a backroom and assaulted her, getting on top of her while she was holding a 5-month-old infant, choking her out while trying to grab the baby. He didn’t stop until she agreed to give him the child. He also hit her in the stomach and back when she tried to escape the apartment.

Glenn Smith – Theft Property, Possession of Controlled Substance

Smith was seen stuffing a bunch of property into his clothes at an Abilene grocery store. He was in possession of multiple phone charges worth $30 and also had some Heroin.

Lisa Oden – Driving While Intoxicated

Oden was pulled over for driving 75 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Officers noticed signs she may be intoxicated and her breath analysis tests showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.216 and 0.208. She was also found to be in possession of Marijuana.