Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of S Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown person damaged his vehicle and did not leave information. Total cost of damage is around $3,000.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported a case of identity theft.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported several items were stolen during a vehicle burglary.

4300 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a used car dealership where a known suspect took a vehicle that had been repossessed from them.

3400 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

A victim claimed a known suspect took $125 worth of jewelry.

800 block of Plum Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in Abilene.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A purse worth $150 was reported stolen, and a debit card that was inside was used fraudulently.

1900 block of University Boulevard – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect threatened him with a knife. No injuries were reported.

600 block of N Jefferson Drive – Burglary of Habitation

Shoes, a cable box, and a television were reported stolen in north Abilene.

700 block of Peach Street – Burglary of Habitation

A game console and hard drive worth nearly $500 were reported stolen in Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Indecent Assault

A victim reported she was touched inappropriately by a male suspect.

2600 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a riding lawn mower worth $3,300 was reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim states he was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft.

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Police responded to a disturbance in Abilene where a male is accused of assaulting his elderly sister.

1400 block of Bridge Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged in north Abilene.

6300 block of Directors Parkway – Theft of Property

An iPad worth $2,700 was reported stolen from a south Abilene hotel.

2800 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where an offender was apprehended.

Arrests

Jeanette Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested on multiple warrants.

Hunter Buckely – Warrant

Buckely was contacted during an investigation and was found to have active warrants.

David Hunt – Criminal Trespass

Hunt was found inside a home he did not have permission to be in when the owners returned from a trip.

Avan Austin – Warrant

Austin was contacted during a call for service and was found to have 10 active warrants.

Waylon Richard – Warrant

Richard was contacted during a call for service and was found to have 5 warrants.

Benjamin Wilson – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Wilson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested. He was also found to have methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Ileah Flores – Theft of Property

Flores was contacted during a shoplifting call at Market Street. She’s accused of taking $75 worth of merchandise without paying.

Clarissa Fobbs – Public Intoxication

Fobbs was intoxicated at an Abilene gas station and had no way to get home. She was taking off her clothes and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Marissa Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted after being in a vehicle after an Abilene park was closed. She was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.

Dylon Boatright – Warrant

Boatright was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Corey Steele – Assault Family Violence

Steele was contacted during a disturbance and arrested.

Destiny Rocha – Warrant

Rocha was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.