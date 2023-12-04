Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

An Abilene apartment complex reported vandalism.

2500 block of Mimosa Drive – Assault

A victim reported he felt pain when he was grabbed, pulled, and twisted by his ex-mother-in-law.

300 block of S Leggett Drive – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect entered a south Abilene residence and took around $6,000 worth of tools and merchandise.

1100 block of Lytle Way – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported Christmas trees were stolen from the self-checkout station.

800 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken after a family member stole a victim’s property and was selling it.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported several debit/credit cards were stolen from her vehicle.

1300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

An unknown male stole an amplifier worth $450 from an Abilene business.

1600 block of Truman Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her former boyfriend pushed her to the ground.

1400 block of E Stamford Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A suspect driving a moped was stopped for traffic offenses.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a friend of hers and would like to press charges.

4600 block of Stonehedge Road – Assault Family Violence

An Assault Family Violence arrest was made in south Abilene.

2000 block of N 2nd Street – Burglary of Habitation

Three TVs were stolen during a burglary in north Abilene.

2200 block of E Stamford Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A known suspect was arrested for Injury to an Elderly for assaulting his grandmother.

1000 block of Roma Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items.

1700 block of S 22nd Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in Abilene.

1800 block of Woodard Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4600 block of S 14th Street – Assault

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A report for Misdemeanor Theft was taken at a north Abilene business.

1200 block of Kirkwood – Theft of Property

Mail theft was reported in north Abilene.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon was taken in north Abilene

900 block of N 2nd Street – Graffiti

Two suspects were seen spray painting a store front, causing $1,155 worth of damages to 3 businesses.

5200 block of Pueblo Drive – Aggravated Assault SBI

A suspect was arrested for Aggravated Assault SBI.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A suspect was caught stealing nearly $150 worth of items from an Abilene convenience store.

700 block of S Leggett Drive – Theft of Property

3700 block of Crossroads Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Several credit cards and other items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

2100 block of Cedar Crest Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A firearm was reported stolen.

Arrests

Jorge Ponce – Warrant

Natalie Wright – Theft of Property

Jonathan Chastain – Warrant

Victoria Lomas – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

Curtis Acy – Warrant

Spencer Freeman – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, DWLI, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Joseph Turner – Possession of Controlled Substance

Eddie Dempsey – Assault Family Violence

Joe Roel – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Scott Doss – Possession of Controlled Substance

Misti Bowen – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Antonio Sarratea – Warrant

Abraham Salazar – Public Intoxication

William Taylor – Public Intoxication

David Trevino – Driving While Intoxicated

Nicholas Morales – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

William Day – Warrant

Eva Santiago-Colon – Public Intoxication

Michael Kline – Possession of Controlled Substance

Michael Abila – Driving While Intoxicated

Sonya Caswell – Public Intoxication

Christopher Murray – Public Intoxication

Bradley Presson – Public Intoxication

Lyle Ferrell – Public Intoxication

Tyler Offield – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Keith Jackson – Theft of Property

Marquee Aboso – Aggravated Assault SBI

Michael Clayton – Possession of Controlled Substance

Natasha Rowden – Possession of Controlled Substance