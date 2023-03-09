Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.

3100 block of E Highway 80 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a motor vehicle theft in south Abilene. A victim reported her husband’s truck was stolen in the middle of the night.

200 block of Green Street – Burglary of Building

A report for Burglary of Building was taken in north Abilene. More than $3,000 worth of items were reported stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft by Check

A report was taken for Theft by Check.

5000 block of Sue Lookout – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone made credit card applications in his name and charged $877 to one, which went to collections.

900 block of Minter Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband pulled out her catheter, causing her pain.

300 block of Arnold Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call in south Abilene.

5800 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cell phone worth $100 was stolen.

5200 block of Hwy 277 S – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen.

1200 block of Houston Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged two of her tires.

00 block of Mill Court – Theft of Motor Vehicle

There was a domestic disturbance reported in north Abilene.

Arrests

Michael Gavurnik – Criminal Trespass

Gavurnick was contacted at an Abilene store after he was seen consuming cooking wine without paying for it.

Clayton Ford – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ford was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Martin Cano – Warrant

Cano was pulled over during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Richard Mayo – Warrant

Mayo was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Joseph Ramirez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ramirez was contacted in reference to a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Gregory Copher – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Copher was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Richard Alvarez – Assault Family Violence

Alvarez was contacted during a domestic disturbance. He’s accused of hitting a female in the eye with a TV. She had an obvious, visible injury.

Samuel King – Driving While Intoxicated

King was contacted during a traffic stop. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.184 and 0.203.

Alton Johnson – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Resisting Arrest, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Johnson is accused of injuring a female at an Abilene motel. She had blood on her face and clothes.