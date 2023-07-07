Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took an ATV without permission. It was later located and returned.

3000 block of Clinton Street – Theft

A wallet and identifying information was reported stolen in Abilene.

1800 block of EN 10th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported headphones were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

1100 block of Elm Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his riding mower worth $6,000 was stolen.

1900 block of Sycamore Street – Theft of Property

A generator was reported stolen in south Abilene.

800 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A vehicle was reported stolen in north Abilene.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his spouse caused him reckless bodily injury.

2500 block of Barrow Street – Assault

A report for assault was completed in south Abilene.

800 block of S Jefferson Drive – Criminal Mischief

A burglary was reported at a south Abilene home.

2000 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend and she does wish to press charges.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

2900 block S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A report of an assault was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Courtney Wallace – Warrant

Wallace was pulled over during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Eddy Courtney – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

Courtney was arrested for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

Javier Pichardo – Warrant

Pichardo was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Luis Rosete-Jimenez – Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant, Walking on Wrong Side of Road

Rosete-Jimenez is accused of making threatening phone calls to a 9-1-1 operator, saying he needed an officer to come to his location so he could take their gun and shoot them with it. He was then seen walking on the wrong side of the road and was arrested.

Daniel Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jeremiah Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Isai Villarreal – Warrant

Villarreal was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant.

Alyssa Claxton – Public Intoxication

Claxton was contacted in reference to a disturbance and stated Claxton was arrested for public intoxication and was arrested.

Vinson Johnson-Ajanaku – Warrant

Johnson-Ajanaku was pulled over for a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Barry Pryor – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence

Pryor was contacted in reference during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Shelisea Applin – Warrant

Applin was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Bailey Speck – Driving While Intoxicated

Speck was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She admitted she had just come from a bar and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Jeffrey Ingle – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Ingle was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Kevontay Stewart – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Stewart was contacted in a vehicle parked at a business after hours. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana, and after a probable cause search, Stewart failed to give a proper ID. He later admitted he had an active warrant.

James Pistole – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Pistole was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant. He also gave a false ID.

Devion Williams – Assault

Williams is accused of throwing a full gallon of water jug at his girlfriend, which hit her in the eye, causing visible injury.