Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where a suspect was refusing to leave a local business.

200 block of N Willis Street – Robbery

A victim reported a known suspect caused her bodily injury and stole cash and her debit card.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

700 block of Chaucer Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported someone stole her bicycle worth $550 from her garage.

1600 block of Delano Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

700 block of E Industrial Boulevard – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a burglary at a business in south Abilene where an unknown suspect pried out a window of a business.

2100 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Shoes were reported stolen during a burglary.

3000 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Service

A victim was cited for theft in south Abilene after leaving a business without paying for her food.

1000 block of N Clack Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a report of Aggravated Assault in north Abilene.

2000 block of Butternut Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was taken.

700 block of ES 11th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect called and said his girlfriend was drunk when he was taking her home from the bar and that she began to kick his windshield and hit him in the head with a board.

Arrests

Ronald Smith – Criminal Trespass

Smith was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene shelter, where he was refusing to leave when requested by staff.

Adam Nino – Warrant

Nino was pulled over for going 89 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. He was then found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Nathaniel Hart – Public Intoxication

Hart was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Alfredo Robles-Cortez – Warrant

Richard Stanley – Public Intoxication

Stanley was contacted during a disturbance at a local business. He was acting paranoid and was arrested.

Rickland Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

J’Lynn Llewellyn – Criminal Mischief, Assault Threat/Contact

Llewellyn was contacted during a disturbance where she is accused of slapping a phone out of her mom’s hand while her mom was trying to call 9-1-1.

Kenneth Collins – Warrant

Collins is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and also failed to comply with mandatory check-in and drug screening.

Michael Ritzko – Public Intoxication

Ritzko was contacted duirng a traffic hazard call and was found stumbling in the roadway. He did appear to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Ashley Pile – Driving While Intoxicated

Pile was contacted after a crash and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.141 and 0.150.

Brandon Holden – Possession of Controlled Substance

Holden was contacted during a traffic stop for not having a license plate or taillights. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Kenneth Clem – Warrant

Clem was contacted in reference to a call for service and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Ray Garcia – Public Intoxication

Garcia was contacted in the street near his vehicle with damaged tires. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.