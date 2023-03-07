Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of S 9th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged her fence and stole power tools worth more than $1,000.

400 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A report was taken for Criminal Trespass in north Abilene after an offender was caught at the location after being warned from the property before.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

Police received a call of a catalytic converter theft worth $2,500.

1900 block Sandefer Street – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary of habitation report was taken in north Abilene after $2,000 worth of furniture was reported stolen.

5200 block of Pueblo Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in south Abilene. The suspect was arrested.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A suspect stole tools worth $122 from an Abilene store.

2000 block of Henson Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported her grandchild has been threatening to shoot up her house.

4000 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported $340 was stolen from their vehicle while it was being serviced.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by coworkers at a south Abilene restaurant.

300 block of Cottonwood Street – Credit Card Abuse

A victim reported someone used her debit card information to charge $1,800.

4500 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her license plate was stolen from her vehicle.

2700 block of S 7th Street – Assault Impede Breath

Domestic violence was reported.

Arrests

Otis Letman – Assault Family Violence

Letman is accused of pushing a victim on a bed and biting her. He was arrested.

Alfred Brown – Criminal Trespass

Brown was contacted at a location where he had been warned of criminal trespass from before. He was disturbing employees and refused to leave.

Oliver Irons – Assault Family Violence

Irons is accused of threating to kill a woman while hitting her. The victim said he had been abusing her all weekend and she did have visible injuries.

Kimberly New – Warrant

New was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Mason Mires – Warrant

Mires was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jose Mondragon – Public Intoxication

Mondragon is accused of causing a disturbance at an Abilene home. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Jessica Morris – Possession of Controlled Substance

Morris was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to be in possession of meth.

Antonio Pena – Public Intoxication

Pena was contacted during a disturbance where he was showing signs of being intoxicated on a narcotic. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Harrison Sims – Intoxication Assault with Vehicle

Sims is accused of causing a traffic accident while intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed. Three of his passengers were hospitalized and one sustained serious bodily injury. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via warrant.