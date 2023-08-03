Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3600 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A local radio station reported an unknown suspect stole an A/C condenser and generator worth $20,000.

200 block of Cedar Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his phone was stolen by a known suspect who stayed with him for the night.

1700 block of Lillius Street – Theft of Property

A lawn mower worth $200 was reported stolen.

100 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend slapped her in the face during an argument.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Disorderly Conduct- Display Firearm

A report for Disorderly Conduct was taken.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call in south Abilene.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her clothing was stolen in north Abilene.

900 block of ES 11th Street – Assault Family Violence

3200 block of S 22nd Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in south Abilene.

600 block of Ash Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of hitting his roommate in the head with a glass bottle.

1000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was completed in south Abilene.

2100 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in south Abilene.

2900 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend at a south Abilene motel.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was completed for criminal mischief in south Abilene.

Arrests

Reagan Sherman – Warrant

Sherman was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Arno Myers – Disorderly Conduct

Myers was contacted after he was seen walking around with his pants down, exposing himself on a busy roadway. His pants were pulled up when officers arrived, but he pulled them back down while speaking to authorities and exposed himself again.

Jimmie Crain – Warrant

Trevor Martin – Warrant

Martin was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant.

Marcus Resendez – Warrant

Resendez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Christian Hernandez – Assault Family Violence

Hernandez was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of assaulting a victim, who did have visible injuries.

Michael Smith – Assault Family Violence

Smith was contacted during a disturbance, where he was determined to be the primary aggressor.

Serjio Martinez – Assault Family Violence

Martinez was arrested after he was determined to be the aggressor during a family violence call.

Christopher Rodriquez – Warrant

Rodriquez was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was found to have an active warrant.

Zachary Dupee – Driving While Intoxicated

Dupee was contacted for speeding and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.