Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2700 block of S 11th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect accused of punching his sister-in-law in the face was arrested.

100 block of South Pioneer Drive – Criminal Mischief

Two vehicles sustained damage after an unknown suspect poured a substance, possibly paint thinner, on the back of the vehicles.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

800 block of Meander Street – Forgery

A victim reported her elderly dad’s checkbook was stolen and a suspect was forging their names on their checks withiout permiision.

1000 block of S 10th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect forced open a south Abilene residence and took items, which were then all located in an unfenced yard nearby.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

Officers responded to an armed subject call, and a Burglary of Habitation report was taken.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for assault.

Arrests

Paul Sandlin – Assault Family Violence

Sandlin is accused of hitting a victim with a closed fist.

Ja’Saundra Ephriam – Failure to Identify

Ephriam was contacted after she was seen screaming and shaking the rails of an apartment complex. She refused to leave the property and gave responding officers a false identity.

Randall Green – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Green was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in a truck that had been reported stolen. He also admitted to stealing a $3,200 law mower from Lowe’s.

Michael Mosley – Possession of Controlled Substance, Assault Peace Officer

Mosley was pulled over for driving at night with no headlights. His 2-year-old son was in the backseat. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent searched yielded methamphetamine. He also is accused of kicking an arresting officer.

Eric Carr – Possession of Marijuana

Carr was stopped for driving a vehicle with expired registration and was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Nicholas Lambert – Assault Family Violence

Lambert is accused of attacking his girlfriend during an argument.

NAMRE REDACTED – Assault Threat/Contact

A suspect is accused of assaulting a victim during an argument and was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Brenda Jarrell – Warrant

Jarrell was contacted and arrested on a known outstanding warrant.

John Flores – Warrant

Flores was contacted and arrested on a known outstanding warrant.