Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of EN 18th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole his wallet with multiple credit cards inside.



1800 block of Grape Street – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect hit the side of his face during an argument.



3100 block of S 27th Street – Forgery Financial

A south Abilene bank reported a suspect attempted to pass a forged check



800 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect broke the glass door at a south Abilene business



2300 block of Barrow Street – Aggravated Robbery

Police responded to a robbery in progress and arrested a defendant to prevent further acts of violence.



2000 block of Victoria Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her ex-wife pulled a gun on her during an argument



2100 block of Parramore Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim asked her boyfriend to leave with her dog, so they started arguing, and during the argument, he took her phone and threw it against the wall twice, damaging both the phone and the wall. The victim initially did not wish to press charges but changed her mind after a separate incident.



800 block of Formosa Drive – Criminal Trespass

A female was arrested for Criminal Trespass in south Abilene



Arrests

Cassey Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted during a wanted subject call and found to have an outstanding warrant.



Keera Johnson – Theft of Property

Johnson is accused of concealing clothing in her backpack in a dress room at a south Abilene store. The price tag was removed as well.



Luis Lopez – Aggravated Robbery

Lopez is accused of following his roommate out of their apartment and holding a knife to his throat because he thought his roommate had taken his phone.



Jennifer McDaniel – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was arguing with his wife, McDaniel, over money. During the argument, he says she punched him in the right side of his face. Video also shows McDaniel punching her husband, which caused him to fall and hurt his knee.



Bernard Waldmann – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Waldmann was contacted after he fell asleep behind the wheel of a motor vehicle at a stop in a public intersection. He was detained when officers smelled marijuana while trying to wake him up. He was found to be in possession of 10 0grams of marijuana, including packaging. A handgun was also located.



Christopher Young – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Young was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop. When officer approached the vehicle, they noticed a homemade water bong with a glass pipe at the end commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.



Maris McElrath – Warrant

McElrath was contacted during a traffic stop for displaying license plates that did not match the vehicle and was arrested for outstanding warrants.



Elydia Arthur – Criminal Trespass

Arthur was asked to leave by staff at an Abilene property, but she then returned. Officers arrived and told her to leave or she would be arrested but she refused.



Gergory Alridge – Assault – Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

A victim reported she was choked by her husband, Alridge, during an argument. She also said Alridge prevented her and her daughter from calling 9-1-1. The victim and her children were taken to the hospital and Alridge was arrested.