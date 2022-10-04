Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $450 was reported stolen.

2900 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of Building

The manager of an Abilene business reports that sometime overnight, an unknown suspect pried open the rear door to the business and took $1,500-$2,000 in cash from the office.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A cell pone valued at $29 was reported stolen.

1800 block of N 10th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her home was burglarized by an unknown suspect. A TV, game console, and identifying documents were stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

$648 was reported stolen due to credit or debit card abuse.

3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a suspect cut a hole in the chain link fence of his business.

5400 block of Blue Quail Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $300 was reported stolen.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking an iPad mini valued at $1,500 from a south Abilene business.

1200 block of Anson Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend wrestled and hit her several times in the abdomen with his fist during an argument.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for identity theft.

1300 block of S Willis Street – Hinder Secured Creditors

A report was taken for hindering a secured creditor.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

3600 block of N 1st Street – Assault

An assault was reported at a north Abilene business.

600 block of EN 23rd – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for attacking her husband.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A business reported an unknown suspect took an Apple Watch valued at $800 from the display then fled the scene.

4000 block of Vine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her parents during an argument.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene motel and a suspect was arrested for assault.

200 block of Arnold Blvd – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known male damaged her door and other property belonging to her.

2400 block of Grape Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he went to a house to ask someone to pay for a purchase or to return the item, and when he was there, a suspect opened a door and pointed a gun at the victim, telling him to leave.

700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Assault

A report was taken for assault in north Abilene

200 block of Sayles Blvd – Assault Family Violence

Arrests

Cheryl Briske – Warrant

Briske was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant

Mary Hughes – Warrant

Hughes was contacted after an anonymous source told police she had an active felony warrant and was about to leave a store. Officers then followed her an initiated a traffic stop, where the warrant was confirmed.

Stephanie Richardson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Richardson was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an active warrant.

Johanna Ullmann – Assault Family Violence

Ullmann was contacted during a disturbance and was accused of punching and scratching a victim multiple times.

Zachary Gotelaere – Assault Family Violence

Gotelaere was contacted at a south Abilene motel, where a victim reported Gotelaere had slammed her on the ground and onto the toilet because she wanted him to go get food. The victim says he also shoved her in the shower and held her down under running water.

Matthew Butman – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Butman was pulled over for a traffic stop after officers saw sparks flying from his right, front tire. He stopped and immediately got out of the vehicle and was acting strange when officers asked him to get back inside. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle. A firearm was found.

Lenwood Connelly – Possession of Controlled Substance

Connelly was contacted for having an illegible license plate and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle. Methamphetamine was found in his front shirt pocket.

Kerry Box – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

Box was contacted after a disturbance at a party and was found to have active warrants. A victim also said she was strangled by Box for several minutes before police arrived.