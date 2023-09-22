Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3500 block of West Lake Road – Assault

A victim reported that his girlfriend slapped him on the cheek with an open hand.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A report for theft of a social security card was taken.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

A suspect was accused of pointing a knife at his girlfriend and assaulting her after an argument.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A report for theft of a credit/debit card was taken.

7900 block of Tuscany Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Officers responded to a disturbance where a statement was obtained regarding the threat.

1200 block of Briarwood Street – Evading Arrest Detention

Officers attempted to detain a suspect, but they fled on foot. Then, the suspect assaulted an officer while being taken into custody. The suspect was arrested for Evading and Assault on a Public Servant.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault

A female victim reported that she was assaulted by her ex-girlfriend.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Info

A report was taken for the use of identifying information and is pending investigation.

3700 block of Patriot Drive – Assault/Family Violence

Police arrested a 19-year-old for assault-family violence after responding to a disturbance at a Southside residence.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Harassment

Harassment was reported on the north side of Abilene.

700 block of Beech Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken after a homeowner found a damaged screen door at their north-side residence. No suspect was identified.

3100 block of South 1st Street – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary of habitation report was taken.

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault

At a Southside apartment complex, two victims reported that they were assaulted by a known suspect. Officers located the suspect, and they were arrested for assault-family violence.

Arrests

Dillon Rex – Public Intoxication

Kevin Warden – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Deante Bolden – Evading Arrest, Assualt of a Public Servant

David Cherry – Possession of controlled substance, Warrant

Aspen Walker – Assault

Cheri Marderosian – Possession of Dangerous Drug, Possession of controlled substance

Deloris Fuller – Warrant

Terry Stanfill – Assault Family Violence

Pedro Anguiano – Warrant

Gabriella Hernandez – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brian Molina – Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Possession of controlled substance