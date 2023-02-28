Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of S Clack Street Apt 522 – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported tools worth $1,000 were stolen.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A report for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle was taken at a south Abilene hotel.

2700 block of Beech Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Police responded to a disturbance where a suspect was screaming in a backyard. He was arrested.

2400 block of Township Court – Harassment

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft by Check

A check worth $25,000 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

700 block of Sammons Street – Burglary of Building

A bicycle worth $600 was reported stolen in Abilene.

2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Warrant

A suspect was arrested for a warrant at an Abilene department store.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken at a south Abilene apartment complex.

2100 block of Treadaway Boulevard – Driving While Intoxicated

A suspect fled from officers in a vehicle in north Abilene and was arrested.

1200 block of Houston Street – Burglary of Habitation

Officers responded to a disturbance in Abilene and a suspect was arrested.

Arrests

Richard Mayo – Public Intoxication

Mayo was arrested after running out of a hospital and into the road. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Braiden Andrews – Exhibit Firearms on Campus or School Bus

Andrews was arrested after threatening to bring a firearm to school and kill everyone.

Mercedes Soto – Warrant

Soto was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Donald Jenkinson – Warrant

Jenkinson was contacted and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Christopher Willis – Warrant, Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Controlled Substance

Willis was contacted while knocking on doors and attempting to enter homes. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He ran away from police and dropped some methamphetamine in the process. He was also found to have meth in his shorts pocket.

Abby Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted during a call for service and found to have a warrant.

Elizabeth Cortinaz – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cortinaz was contacted for driving 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and she was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

Randall Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

William Bishop – Warrant, Theft of Property

Bishop was contacted after he was seen concealing items in his backpack at an Abilene store. He was also found to have an active warrant.

Roberto Riojas – Possession of Controlled Substance

Riojas was contacted during a traffic stop for expired tags. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and he was arrested after officers found methamphetamine.

Andrea Castillo – Possession of Controlled Substance

Castillo was pulled over for expired registration and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Spell – Driving While Intoxicated

Spell was contacted for failing to maintain a single lane. He slurred his words and was showing other signs of being intoxicated. He also refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was arrested and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Allan Haught – Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest Detention, Harassment of Public Servant

Haught is accused of pouring beer on a gas station clerk then fleeing in a skid steer. He was eventually stopped in a local neighborhood and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was also acting aggressive toward officers and was arrested. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Isiah Garcia-Jennings – Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest, Assault

Garcia-Jennings is accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and causing her pain and injury. He also fled from officers on foot when they arrived on scene.

Adriana Mobley – Evading Arrest

Mobley was contacted after her vehicle was seen driving up and down an alley, blocking the way. When contacted by police, both the driver and a passenger fled.

Alfredo Valencia – Evading Arrest, Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Valencia was contacted after her vehicle was seen driving up and down an alley, blocking the way. When contacted by police, both the driver and a passenger fled. Valencia was contacted in a backyard and was Tasered.