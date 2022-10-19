Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of Albany Street – Robbery

A victim reported he was pushed from behind during an argument with his ex.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was contacted for trespassing at a business he had been warned from previously.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a theft in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against another driver during a crash.

1000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend pushed and choked her. A witness was able to corroborate the allegations.

400 block of Meander Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violating the conditions of the emergency protective order.

500 block of EN 7th Street – Disorderly Conduct

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene and took a suspect into custody.

1900 block of Oak Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect left after an assault and may be staying with a friend. The victim declined medical aid and help from social services.

4000 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Officers responded to a south Abilene apartment for a report of a stolen vehicle.

800 block of Grand Avenue – Theft of Property

A truck full of tools worth $15,000 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

1000 block of Cedar Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was reported.

3600 block of Sherry Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

Arrests

Rebecca Garcia – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Garcia was contacted in the backyard of a residence she did not have permission to occupy and was showing signs of being intoxicated on narcotics. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Carlos Seballos – Criminal Trespass

Seballos was contacted inside a business he was previously trespassed from for shoplifting. He was concealing items once again and was arrested.

David Moreno – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, No DL, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Witnesses say Moreno was involved in a motor vehicle accident. They saw him get out of the vehicle with a rifle while chambering a round and screaming that he was going to kill the victim if the cops didn’t get there soon.

Christi Meadows – Warrant

Meadows was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

Elijah Martinez – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Martinez is accused of violating a protective order in person and also by text message and phone call.

Cindy Lovelady – Orderly Conduct, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Lovelady was contacted after screaming and screaming obscenities at residents of a local apartment complex. One of the residents said that when she asked Lovelady to quit stomping outside, she began to scream and threatened to kill her. When Lovelady was arrested, she resisted transport.

Sheila White – Assault Threat/Contact

White was contacted at a homeless encampment. She’s accused of poking her boyfriend in an injured shoulder and badgering him as he attempted to sleep.

Kevin Bonnett – Assault Family Violence Impede Breath

Bonnett is accused of shoving his girlfriend and placing his hands on her throat, choking her.

Joel Davis – Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Davis was contacted in the middle of a mostly empty lot sitting on a motorcycle. It appeared he was trespassing and attempting to steal the bike. The motorcycle was inoperable and was reported stolen. It appeared Davis had pushed it into the field and was working on it. He gave a false ID to police and when officers went to arrest him, he was found in possession of a syringe used to inject methamphetamine. Police are still working to find the owner of the bike.

Ricky Parsons – Warrant

Parsons was contacted in reference to an active warrant and arrested.