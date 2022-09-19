Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone was stolen from an Abilene gas station.

1500 block of Avenue E – Apartment A – Burglary of Habitation

An iPhone and cash were reported stolen. Items are valued at $565.

5400 block S 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

A store manager reported an unknown suspect came into their store after being criminally trespassed.

400 block of Meander Street – Assault

Concerned citizens reported a man walking while covered in blood. He was found to have a laceration to his ear and said he was “jumped” but did not want to press charges or provide suspect information.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Forgery Financial

A report was taken for forgery.

4600 block of 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported several items were stolen, including cash and a wallet full of identifying information and credit and debit cards.

1200 block of Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported their cell phone was stolen from a north Abilene store.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a $400 firearm was stolen.

1700 block of N 15th Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim was hospitalized with minor injuries after an assault.

11200 block of Cool Breeze Circle – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband in north Abilene.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken at a south Abilene apartment complex.

1300 block of Cypress Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her fiancé after she said he did not make enough money.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Trespass

A business reported criminal trespass.

3300 block of S 8th Street – Assault Family Violence

A female reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

600 block of N Pioneer Driver – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her boyfriend pointed a loaded firearm at her during an argument. She was able to call 9-1-1 and the suspected fled on foot.

600 block of EN 16th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reports her boyfriend drug her off a bed, causing her pain.

900 block of Graham Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A resident caught an unknown female rummaging through the vehicle, attempting to steal items from inside.

1800 block of Pasadena Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported unknown suspects caused $300 of damage to his property.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A female was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect stole jewelry worth $75.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reports her vehicle was stolen from her workplace.

5500 block of Congress Avenue – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A 70-year-old victim reported her 17-year-old granddaughter pulled her to the ground by her hair and kicked her, causing her pain.

1900 block of N 5th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was found to be in violation of an emergency protective order.

3200 block of College Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his wife hit him in the head with a metal pipe.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A business reported a suspect stole $280 worth of home goods. She was arrested.

300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported artistic brushes worth $80 were stolen.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene store caught a suspect stealing $163 worth of items, and he was arrested.

3100 block of Waverly Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A south Abilene resident reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

1300 block of Danville Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Burglary of Building

A victim said an unknown suspect took his property from a storage shed, including a bicycle, glasses, and personal documents. Stolen items are valued at $400.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assault by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

2400 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene and found a suspect had assaulted his roommate and threatened to stab him.

5400 block of N 9th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect pried open the rear door of a residence and stole a TV, playstation, and amplifier. Stolen items are valued at $3,100.

1100 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Terroristic Threat/Cause Fear of SBI

A suspect was arrested after police responded to an armed suspect call at an Abilene business.

1100 block of Oldham Lane – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported being robbed at a secondary location.

200 block of Arnold Blvd – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene, where a victim reported they were assaulted but did not wish to press charges.

3100 block of Amarillo Street – Assault Family Violence

Family violence in a group home was documented.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was arrested for damaging a patrol unit.

3500 block of S Willis Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a client at a group home.

1900 block of Pine Street – Robbery

A victim reported he was assaulted while a suspect was committing a theft.

2300 block of Homestead Place – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his wife.

Arrests

Alex Scroggins – Possession of Marijuana

Scroggins was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates and was being combative. A subsequent searched yielded a container of marijuana and marijuana cigarettes.

Chris Perkins – Disorderly Conduct

Perkins is accused of being hostile with a gas station clerk, cussing her out and using vulgar language and offensive gestures.

Terrence Johnson – Burglary of Habitation

Johnson was contacted during a burglary in progress. Witnesses saw him opening the front window of an apartment then unlocking the door to get inside. Several items were missing.

NAME REDACTED – Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing

A suspect is accused of concealing price tags of items in her cart with tags from less epensive items. The total difference in price is around $80. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Christopher Brown – Warrant

Brown was contacted during a call for service and arrested on an active warrant.

Ruben Cisneros – Public Intoxication

Cisneros was contacted at a local bar and when officers arrived, he was trying to fight people and showing sings of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Summer Valenzuela – Public Intoxication

A suspect was contacted by officers and showed signs of being intoxicated. She also admitted to drinking.

Christopher Gary – Warrant

Gary was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant

Eric Gemberling – Driving While Intoxicated

Gemberling was contacted for driving 90MPH in a 45MPH zone. Officers noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated and he failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.152 and 0.171.

Michael Cechvala – Criminal Trespass

Cechvala was contacted for causing a disturbance at a convenience store and was arrested.

Jacinto Aguero – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Aguero was arrested for violating an emergency protective order.

Matthew Coleman – Disorderly Conduct

Coleman was walking up and down the street while yelling profane and vulgar language while children were playing n the area. Police had to use a Taser to get him under control.

Brandi Taylor – Theft of Property

Taylor was seen paying for some items at a self checkout, but not all of the items she left the store with. Total value of stolen items is $280.

Jon Davis – Walking on Wrong Side of Road

Davis failed to walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

Irwing Medina – Theft of Property

Medina scanned some items at a self checkout but not all of the items he left the store with. Total value of stolen items is $163.

MISDEMEANOR CITATION ISSUED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop and a K-9 alerted to the presence of marijuana. A pip and bag with marijuana residue was found.

Hem Lamgadey – Warrant

Lamgadey was contacted at a motel and found to have an active warrant.

Eddie Love – Assault Family Violence

Love is accused of slapping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter on the butt, and when the girlfriend confronted him, he punched her in the jaw.

David Shin – Public Intoxication

Shin was contacted as a passenger during a crash and was unable to find a sober ride, so he was arrested for being extremely intoxicated and a danger to himself and others.

Orlando Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez is accused of causing a crash while intoxicated. He admitted to drinking 5 coors lights before the crash and was showing signs of being extremely intoxicated. Open containers were also found in his vehicle.

Antonio Gleaton – Driving While Intoxicated

Gleaton was contacted for driving 58MPH in a 45MPH zone. Responding officers noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated and he failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.164 and 0.176.

Timothy Gonzales – Discharge of Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Gonzales is accused of firing an AR-15 style rifle during an argument with his wife.

Wilbur Lockridge – Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Assault Family Violence

Lockridge walked away from officers after he was contacted during a disturbance. He was being noncompliant and officers had to use force to get him under arrest. He’s also accused of stomping on his girlfriend’s foot.

Roger Hilley – Burglary of Habitation, Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a north Abilene residence after neighbors heard screaming. Officers heard and saw Hilley push his roommate and threaten to stab him with a screwdriver.

Zachary Adams – Terroristic Threat

Adamas is accused of walking out of a gas station and causing a scene, cursing and saying he was “going to kill someone” while swinging a knife.

Jessie Dunn – Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

Dunn was acting paranoid at a group shelter and began cursing at officers and screaming when they arrived. He also threw himself at a police vehicle, causing a large dent.

MISDEMANOR CITATION ISSUED – Public Intoxication

A suspect was found in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running. Officers asked her to turn off the vehicle and go inside, and she complied.

Dion Wheeler – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend, Wheeler, assaulted her and she did have visible injuries.

Alexander Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Michael Dwyer – Assault Family Violence

Dwyer is accused of throwing a pair of shorts at the victim during an argument, striking her in the face.