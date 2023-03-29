Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of N Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his daughter’s former boyfriend scratched both the passenger sides doors on his vehicle, causing $1,000 in damage.

600 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an argument. This victim did have visible injuries.

2400 block of N 1st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect threatened him with a large steel bolt.

4700 block of Royal Court – Theft of Property

A victim reported her door opener, jack, and purse were missing from her car when she went to retrieve them from a tow company.

3200 block of Chimney Rock Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A known suspect used the victim’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft

A victim reported fraudulent activity on his account.

1300 block of Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing a book cart worth $300 from the library.

200 block of Baird Street – Burglary of Habitation

A computer and hard drive worth more than $1,000 were reported stolen.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim was arrested for criminal trespass after returning to a shelter he had been warned from previously.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A wallet was reported stolen in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Continuous Violence Against Family

A victim reported his fiance assaulted him while they were sitting in the car.

2000 block of Briarwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend had used a baseball bat to break her window and also threw glass at her face, causing her to bleed.

Arrests

Paul Niswanger – Assault Family Violence

Niswanger is accused of kicking a victim while having an argument. He also kicked in a door to begin hitting her.

Cassie Arnold – Warrant

Arnold was contacted at her home and was found to have an active warrant.

Cynthia Chaney – Warrant

Chaney was contacted in reference to a parole violation and was arrested on an active warrant.

Dylan Swaim – Warrant

Swaim was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody.

David Cotton – Criminal Mischief

Cotton was contacted during a criminal trespass call. He was found to be in the front lobby of a business he had been warned from previously.

Jeanette Lopez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Lopez was pulled over for failing to signal. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded cocaine.

Rodolfo Lopez – Continuous Violence Against Family

Lopez is accused of hitting his fiance during an argument inside a vehicle. He also busted his lip and bit him on the finger.

Ateh Boma – Resisting Arrest, Walking on Wrong side of Road, Aggravated Robbery

Boma was contacted while walking on the wrong side of the road. He was wanted in connection to two armed robberies and a shooting. He did resist arrest.

Hector Anaya – Possession of Controlled Substance

Anaya was contacted during a disturbance. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle he was inside and a subsequent search yielded marijuana and methamphetamine.

James Taylor – Public Intoxication

Taylor was contacted during a disturbance and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Matias Gregory – Warrant

Gregory was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.