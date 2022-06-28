Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Minter Lane – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported her ex threatened her, causing her to be in fear of serious imminent bodily injury



3400 block of State Street – Fraudulent Use of/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a known suspect used her identifying information to defraud the victim.



4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Credit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect made several fraudulent charges on his debit card.



2400 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect tore a flag pole out of her front yard, stole her American flag, then went next door to his house and set it on fire a long with a pile of other items. He fled before police arrived. This incident is being investigated as arson.



00 block of Surrey Square – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect made fraudulent charges on his credit card.



800 block of Ash Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his neighbor took down his chain link fence valued at $4,000 without his permission



1000 block N 3rd Street – Fraudulent Use of Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect used their identifying information to take money out of their bank account



4600 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property



1400 block of Victoria Street – Criminal Mischief

A man reported a known suspect kicked in the back door of his residence.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Terroristic Threat of Family

Two victims said a known suspect was threatening them. The suspect had been in a dating relationship with both victims.



3100 block of S 22nd Street – Theft of Firearm

A woman reported her grandson stole a firearm from her bedroom closed. Her grandson is a suspected drug abuser who has stolen from her in the past.



600 block of EN 16th Street – Assault Family Violence

A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate. The victim provided a statement but was unwilling to press charges.

Arrests

Anthony Brown – Warrant

Brown was arrested for multiple child sex crime warrants issued out of Nolan County



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and a search yielded 4 grams of weed. A misdemeanor citation was issued.



Anthony Dean – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order

Dean was observed on the front porch of a home that put him within 1,000 feet of a protected victim.



Cassius Pieper – Assault Family Violence

Pieper is accused of grabbing his roommates hand and yanking him during an argument. The victim was unwilling to press charges but Pieper was arrested to prevent further incidents of family violence.



Charlie Taylor – Warrant

Taylor was contacted during a traffic stop made for no license plate and was found to have active warrants out of Mississippi.



Brenda Tidball – Driving While Intoxicated

Tidball was observed operating a vehicle on a public street and was pulled over under the suspicion of a DUI. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. She also provided two breath samples, which were both over the legal limit.



Billye McWilliams – Warrant

Officers contacted McWilliams during a disturbance in progress and learned McWilliams had an active arrest warrant.