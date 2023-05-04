Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Violation of Bond/Protective

A victim reported his ex is in contact with a protected party and was arrested.

900 block of Baker Street – Theft of Property

Police received a report of a stolen motorhome.

5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Building

Clothing, a television, shoes, and household items were reported stolen during a storage building burglary.

1300 block of Huckleberry Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was made for a stolen vehicle.

100 block of Pleasant Hill Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported jewelry, a game console, a purse, a television, and documents were reported stolen in Abilene.

1000 block of Minda Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a camera was stolen from her mother’s front porch.

1300 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A report for sexual assault was taken.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a south Abilene motel where the owner reported a man damaged items in their room.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A fraud report was filled out for the victim.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone used his ID to gain access to his banking information.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported her fiancé threatened to burn down their residence.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in south Abilene.

5100 block of Questa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

2500 block of Over Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen in south Abilene by a known suspect.

Arrests

Grace Camacho – Warrant

Camacho was contacted in reference to a suspicious person call and was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

Joshua McNeal – Warrant

McNeal was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jasmine Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

April Light – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Light was arrested for Injury to a Child.

Myron Wilson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Wilson was contacted during a disturbance in progress. He gave officers consent to search his vehicle and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Hancock – Warrant

Hancock was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Zykerion Haynes-Scroggins – Possession of Marijuana

Haynes-Scroggins was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was also seen trying to hide marijuana in his pants.

Cain Ramirez – Terroristic Threat Cause/Fear of Imminent SBI

Ramirez is accused of threatening to kill a victim and threatening to burn down her family’s residence with everyone inside.

Matthew Jones – Possession of Controlled Substance

Jones was contacted during a robbery in progress and was found to have methamphetamine in his pocket.

Jamie Adames – Driving While Intoxicated

Adames was seen driving 55MPH in a 45MPH. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.052 and 0.051.