Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2700 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene.

2900 block of Orange Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend called her through FaceTime and made a threat of killing her.

3500 block of E Hwy 80 – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft that $500 was stolen from an Abilene business.

1400 block of S Danville Drive – Burglary of Coin Operated

A coin operated machine was taken over after a business owner saw a man break into a coin operated machine.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business reported a knife worth $15 was stolen.

5200 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a business in south Abilene where a victim reported someone intentionally hit their vehicle.

1700 block of Ballinger Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A violation of protective order report was taken after a victim reported receiving text messages from her ex.

500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault

A victim reported her friend physically assaulted her.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her daughter-in-law. The victim declined to press charges.

1300 block of S Willis Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a south Abilene location where there was a report of criminal trespass.

1700 block of Morrow Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen in north Abilene.

300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene. The victim does wish to pursue charges.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cell phone worth $1,200 was stolen in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

900 block of Ruswood Circle – Burglary of Habitation

Two unknown suspects forced their way inside a residence.

1700 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged while parked at her apartment. She suspects her ex.

1000 block of Justice Way – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a suspect used her personal information to sign up for a service.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A firearm and two pairs of shoes were reported stolen from an Abilene apartment.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported someone used her identity without permission while she was in jail.

2300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Warrant

Two black males were found to have numerous warrants out of Taylor County. They were charged with Retaliation for threatening to kill their mother by shooting her and her home.

400 block of Arnold Boulevard – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information.

1700 block of Chestnut Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A report was taken for Burglary of Motor Vehicle in south Abilene.

1300 block of Sunset Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend’s son.

5200 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen in south Abilene.

4000 block of Potomac Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported property damage by a known suspect.

1600 block of Briarwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A victim was arrested for theft and criminal trespass in north Abilene.

1100 block of Peach Street – Criminal Trespass

An RV was subjected to criminal mischief in south Abilene.

1200 block of Sycamore Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

5500 block of Southmoor Drive – Deadly Conduct

A victim reported their residence was struck by gunfire.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft, where groceries were reported stolen.

800 block of Carver Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

1700 block of Pasadena Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

3100 block of Heritage Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance call and claims she was assaulted by her spouse.

1900 block Pine Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported a suspect caused him bodily injury.

600 block of East Ambler Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violating bond conditions.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

Arrests

Jonathan Hale – Public Intoxication

Hale was arrested after threatening to blow up the Betty Hardwick Center. He was showing signs of being intoxicated when police arrived and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kerrie King – Warrant

King was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rhonda Duncan – Driving While Intoxicated

Duncan is accused of hitting curbs and swerving while driving. She was showing signs of being intoxicated when contacted by police and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Her blood was drawn via consent.

Aaron Renteria – Public Intoxication, Failure to Identify

Renteria was contacted after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. He refused to remove his COVID-mask when officers arrived but they were able to observe signs he was intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. He also refused to supply identifying information.

John Rumble – Driving While Intoxicated

Rumble was pulled over after failing to stop at a sign. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.116 and 0.119.

Jacob Hinton – Public Intoxication

Hinton was warned away from a local night club and was behaving aggressively while waiting for an uber. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Michael Stamper – Driving While Intoxicated

Stamper was contacted during a check welfare call and was found to be asleep in a vehicle. His keys were still in the ignition, and he failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via consent.

Bobby Early – Driving While Intoxicated

Early was contacted following a crash. He tried to say his brother was driving but the other driver involved in the crash confirmed Early was the driver. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and an open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Octavius Sansbury – Warrant

Sansbury was contacted in reference to a traffic stop and was arrested.

TJ Turner – Failure to Identify

Turner was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for giving a false ID.

Bobby Adams – Criminal Trespass

Adams was contacted at a property he had been previously criminally trespassed form.

Bryan Word – Warrant, Obstruction

Word was contacted during a disturbance. He was found to have active warrants and is accused of threatening his mother for calling police. He said he would have her home shot up an have his gang murder her.

Sean Henningan – Warrant

Hennigan was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Robert Johnson – Criminal Trespass

Jeffrey Scott – Public Intoxication

Scott was contacted after he was seen stumbling and swaying in public. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was found to have multiple open containers of alcohol. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Eric Brown – Assault Family Violence

Brown is accused of assaulting a victim during a fight about a dog not being allowed to eat chicken bones. The victim did have visible injuries and said during the assault, he was so angry, everything was blur.

Craig Campbell – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Campbell was contacted after entering a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Justin Torres – Theft of Property

Torres was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress. He’s accused of trying to steal $60 worth of merchandise.

Jesus Gallegoz – Warrant

Gallegoz was contacted for riding a bird scooter on the wrong side of the road and running a stop sign. He was found to have an active warrant.

Quinten Burt – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Burt was pulled over for approaching the scene of a disturbance. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was arrested and a subsequent search yielded a handgun.

Debra Sloan – Public Intoxication

Sloan was contacted during a disturbance and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Michael Rtizko – Evading Arrest

Ritzko was contacted after walking in the middle of the road. He refused to come toward police and kept dancing in the street. He began acting aggressively so police threatened to use his taser. He was eventually arrested.

Tyjvon Traylor – Theft of Property, Possession of Controlled Substance

Traylor was contacted after his license plates turned up as reported stolen. He said he got the vehicle from an unknown suspect and was instructed to leave it behind a business then just walk away. He was arrested for Theft and was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Dwight Robertson – Warrant

Robertson was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Jarrod Gonzales – Assault Family Violence

Gonzales was contacted during a disturbance that escalated into a physical assault. The victim did have visible injuries and wished to press charges.

Jeremy Ervin – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Ervin was pulled over for having expired license plates and was found to be violating active bond conditions.

Marty Stringer – Criminal Trespass

Stringer was contacted at an Abilene hotel where he had been warned from previously. He refused to leave and was arrested.

Victor Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Ezekiel Johnson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Johnson was pulled over for not having a working brake light. Officers smelled marijuana and found a melted blob of THC gummies.

Michael Chappell – Warrant

Chappell was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have active warrants.

Matthew Stibbens – Warrant

Stibbens was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base after he was found to have an active warrant.