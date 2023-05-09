Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft in north Abilene where a jack was reported stolen.

2700 block of S 9th Street – Burglary of Building

An Abilene Parks and Recreation department reported someone entered after-house by climbing a security fence.

3600 block of N Clack Street – Theft of Property

Police reported a catalytic converter worth $800 was stolen.

2500 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim stated he was pushed by his nephew during an argument.

1300 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cell phone worth $550 was stolen from a bag.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone used her ID to get a loan.

4100 block of Loop 322 – Theft of Property

A store employee reported 16 baseball caps were stolen from their property.

2400 block of Hollis Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his vehicle was burglarized and cash, a wallet, and cards were stolen.

1900 block of Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone worth $450 was stolen while she was at a client’s residence.

3700 block of Fortune Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene after the homeowner reported a window was shot.

400 block of Miller Street – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a south Abilene residence where a guitar, air compressor, saws, and a document were reported stolen.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An 18-year-old is accused of stealing clothing in south Abilene.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of walking out of an Abilene store with 4 televisions and was arrested when she went back for more televisions.

3000 block of Highland Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a firearm worth $275 was stolen from her vehicle.

1700 block of Edgemont Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her friend’s ex-girlfriend smashed her window with a tire iron, causing around $400 worth of damage.

3200 block of Pine Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for fraud was taken at a north Abilene motel.

1900 block of Hickory Street – Disorderly Conduct

Police responded to a report of a man throwing bricks at passing cars in north Abilene.

Arrests

Alfonso Freire – Theft of Property

Freire is accused of stealing a homemade engine that was in an alley.

Charlie Hernandez – Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

Hernandez is accused of pushing his uncle on his chest.

Jenifer Jowers – Disorderly Conduct

Jowers is accused of trespassing at a local commercial building. She was being belligerent when she was warned at the scene and was arrested.

Joseph Stiles – Warrant

Stiles was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Joshua Williams – Possession of Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana

Williams was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers smelled marijuana. He was then found to be in possession of marijuana, tadalafil and gabapentin pills.

Raul Flores – Failure to Identify, Warrant

Flores was contacted during a traffic stop and was unable to provide an ID. He was identified via fingerprints.

Veenus Gomez – Theft of Property

Gomez is accused of stealing multiple televisions from an Abilene store then going back inside for more.

Caitlan Lee – Theft of Property

Lee is accused of shoplifting from an Abilene store.

Jimmie Cooper – Warrant

Cooper was contacted in refence to a possible drunk driver. He was found in his vehicle with no keys in the ignition. He denied drinking and was hesitant to provide an ID. He was then found to have an active warrant.

Carlos Teran – Driving While Intoxicated

Teran was during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Randy Simmons – Disorderly Conduct

Simmons is accused of throwing bricks at cars passing on the road.