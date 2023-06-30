Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim was notified of suspicious activity on her debit card to the amount of just under $9,000.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A business on the 2100 block of S 1st Street filed a report for theft of services.

300 block of Meander Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported fraudulent charges to her bank account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported his identifying information was used to open a credit card without his knowledge.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim discovered unauthorized charges on his debit card to the amount of $519.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his girlfriend.

2500 block of Plymouth Rock Road – Harassment

A report for harassment was taken.

300 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault

A victim was assaulted by a man in north Abilene.

100 block of E Overland Trail – Assault

A suspect was arrested for assaulting a victim.

5200 block of Texas Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A violation of emergency protective order report was taken.

Arrests

Chad Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Patrick Seals – Warrant

Seals was contacted in reference to an criminal mischief call and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

Gavurnik was contacted in reference to a public intoxication call after he was showing signs of being under the influence of an intoxicant while at an Abilene store.

Mark LaGrone – Warrant

LaGrone was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Stephanie Watson – Assault Family Violence

Watson was contacted during a disturbance at a fast food business and was arrested.

Thaddeus Haak – Interfer with Public Duties

Haak is accused of arguing with hosptial staff regarding a female acquaintance and was preventing police from detaining her, as ordered by a judge. He tried to fight police and ran into the female’s room. Haak’s actions also caused the female to become defensive and jump officers from behind.

Emilio Archuleta – Warrant

Archuleta was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Timothy Freeman – Public Intoxication

Freeman was contacted during a call for service where he is accused of assaulting a female. He was also exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Christopher Williams – Assault

Williams was contacted during a fight in progress where he is accused of grabbing a victim by the throat, causing them pain.

Anthony Arellano – Warrant

Arellano was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have expired registration.

Justin Heiser – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Heiser was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in violation of an emergency protective order by being in contact with his passenger.

Charles Schaefer – Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated

Schaefer was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Emilio Albarado – Driving With License Invalid

Albarado was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have no valid driver’s license with 3 previous convictions.

Kerry Johnson – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant. HE was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.