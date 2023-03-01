Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3800 block of Antilley Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken after a local bank reported a suspect was trying to cash checks belonging to another customer.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Invasive Visual Recording

An ex-boyfriend is accused of posting a video of his ex-girlfriend online.

2000 block of Shoreline Drive – Burglary of Building

A contractor reported an unknown suspect broke into a residence where he was working and took several tools worth more than $1,000.

5100 block of Questa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief after a car vandalism.

800 block of Cypress Street – Theft of Service

Multiple items worth $700 were reported stolen.

3100 block of N 3rd Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported her store building was broken into and more than $7,000 worth of tools were stolen.

3200 block of Woodhollow Circle – Burglary of Vehicle

A purse worth $300 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Joshua Wise – Warrant

Wise was contacted during a motor vehicle burglary and was found to have an active warrant.

Timothy Rhoades – Warrant, Evading Arrest Detention

Rhoades was contacted during a vehicle burglary and was found to have an active warrant. He ran from police while they were attempting to make the arrest.

Michael Polk – Warrant

Polk was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Aaron Harris – Burglary of Building

Harris was contacted during a building that had been repeatedly targted for metal theft. He was found to have tools associated with the burglaries.

Matthew Harris – Burglary of Building

Harris was contacted during a building that had been repeatedly targeted for metal theft. He was found to have tools associated with the burglaries.

Danae Lozano – Warrant

Lozano was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Elizabeth Santana – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Santana was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant. She was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.

Michael Nations – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Forgery

Nations was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Timonashia Watkins – Warrant

Watkins was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have three outstanding warrants.

Cameron Dugan – Public Intoxication

Dugan was contacted while yelling obscenities at a local hotel. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Alyssa Claxton – Public Intoxication, Assault EMS, Resisting Search or Transport

Claxton was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be intoxicated. She is also accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to do medical duties. She was deemed a danger of herself and others.