Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-husband stole headphones, a DVD player, and a vehicle hitch worth more than $1,300.

700 block of Parsons Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole $5 in cash.

2000 block of Burger Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by the mother of his children.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown woman stole his cellphone from a local diner.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported two suspects stole $800 in cash from the victim’s wallet.

100 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown person took electronics worth $135.

1300 block of Butternut Street – Robbery

A victim reported a homeless person pushed him down and took his debit card.

2700 block of E Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was recovered with $100.

Arrests

Jessica Arredondo – Public Intoxication, Failure to Identify, Evading Arrest

Arredondo was contacted after walking on the wrong side of the highway in the dark and in the rain while wearing dark clothing. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Eli Vasquez – Driving While Intoxicated

Vasquez was contacted in reference to a hit-and-run. He admitted to consuming alcohol and backing out of his drive-way, hitting a parked vehicle, then leaving the scene.

Olivia Gonzales – Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine

Gonzales was contacted in reference to a vehicle hazard and was found to have an active warrant.