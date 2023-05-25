Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported that their identity was used without their permission to open an account at a local store.

600 block of Butternut Street – Graffiti

A convenience store manager reported they were having problems with a suspect graffitiing the sidewalk in front of the store. The suspect was identified.

2100 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported theft of service in household goods, including a refrigerator valued at about $540. In another report of Theft of Service was an HP laptop valued at around $835, as was a $600 TV in a third report.

3700 block of Fortune Avenue – Injury to Child/ Elderly/ Disable

An unknown suspect threw water on his neighbor after a verbal disagreement.

1000 block of Hickory Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that her trailer was stolen from her daughter’s home.

3400 block of South 7th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 43-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a known 33-year-old man. The victim is not pressing charges.

2900 block of Oak Ridge Court – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim told police “her father placed her in fear while holding a firearm.” No further details were included.

Incidents

Andy Hilliard – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police were dispatched the North Walmart Wednesday afternoon about a suspect possibly stealing for the second time that week. While headed there, the officer was told the suspect had an active warrant for his arrest out of parole. The officer was able to arrest Hilliard and on search, discovered what tested positive as .4 grams of meth in his pocket.

Joshua Bean – Warrant, Violation of Bond/ Protective Order

Bean was contacted at his home in South Abilene for having three outstanding arrest warrants. There, police found that a woman who was at his home had a protective order against him,

Ryan Fowler – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police saw Fowler, an apparent known offender, to be riding a bike in North Abilene. He positively identified himself and knew he had an arrest warrant, and was arrested. Upon search, a small amount of positively tested meth was found.

John Patterson – Family Violence Assault of a Pregnant Person

Patterson was found in the 1500 block of South Treadaway Boulevard, said to have assaulted a pregnant person while driving. The victim said she does not wish to press charges.

Curtis Walker – Evading Arrest with Vehicle

Police attempted to pull Walker over near the 700 block of North Pioneer Drive for displaying a defective brake light. Instead of stopping, Walker continued to drive at a high rate of speed. He drove through a parking lot, then an alley “in an evasive manner.” He eventually exited the vehicle and ran away. Police caught up with him near an apartment complex.

Xaivier Gritzman-DeLeon – Driving with Invalid License with Previous Conviction

An APD officer pulled over Gritzman-DeLeon in the 2700 block of Industrial Boulevard for displaying expired registration. The officer checked his license and discovered he had previous convictions for driving with an invalid license, and a suspension for failing to complete a DWI education program.

Alfonso Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was pulled over for failing to stop at a designated stop point. The arresting officer reported the smell of alcohol from his person, and said he had come from a bar. His BAC test came back as a 0.103.

Linda Camp – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Camp was pulled over in the 2700 block of South 27th Street for not coming to a complete stop at a blinking red light at the intersection of Buffalo Gap Road and South 27th Street. The arresting officer said they could smell alcohol on Camp and she displayed other signs pointing to intoxication. She refused a BAC test.