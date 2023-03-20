Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4100 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene reported four tires and rims worth $2,000 were stolen from a vehicle in their parking lot.

600 block of N Jefferson Drive – Harassment

A female reported she was being harassed by an old high school classmate.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported fraud to the police department.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his cell phone worth $1,100 was stolen while he was at an Abilene store, and the manager believes an employee stole it.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Stalking

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault Family Violence, where the victim sustained serious bodily injury.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim was contacted during a disturbance and found to have an active arrest warrant for family violence.

2600 block of Enterprise Drive – Criminal Trespass

Officers responded to a criminal trespass call in north Abilene, where a suspect was warned from the property but still returned.

5400 block of Laguna Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his bicycle worth $800 was stolen.

1200 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was reported in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was sending her threatening messages about damaging her reputation.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft and public intoxication at an Abilene store.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted and choked by her boyfriend.

1600 block of Delano Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a suspect punched her in the face during an altercation at their residence.

2500 block of Maple Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Driving While Intoxicated

A victim was arrested for DWI, retaliation, and a warrant following a crash.

1400 block of Sewell Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

1200 block of Elm Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in Abilene.

3200 block of S Danville Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene, where a victim had visible bruising.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken in south Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft of property for underscanning more than $200 worth of merchandise at an Abilene store.

Arrests

Valerie Olvera – Warrant

Olvera was contacted at the Salvation Army in reference to active warrants and was arrested.

Tyler Offield – Public Intoxication

Offield was contacted during a call for service and was showing sings of being intoxicated when officers arrived. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Felipe Martinez – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Martinez was contacted at an Abilene restaurant due to a victim who was unconscious and not breathing. He did have blood coming from his ears and was vomiting. Martinez admitted to hitting the victim when he said something offensive to his daughter. The hit then caused him to fall and hit his head, causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Harris – Assault Family Violence

Harris is accused of headbutting a victim during a fight where they were both intoxicated. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Michael Alvey – Public Intoxication, Urinating in Public

Alvey was contacted and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was urinating on a chain link fence when officers arrived and almost got an officer as well. He was arrested after trying to get into a vehicle that does not belong to him.

Amanda Abernathy – Assault Family Violence

Abernathy is accused of breaking property while intoxicated during an argument. She also bit a victim, causing visible marks.

Stephen Barlow – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Controlled Substance

Barlow was pulled over during a traffic stop for expired registration and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine, promethazine, and identifying information belonging to 3 or more persons.

Rhonda Wimmer – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Wimmer was pulled over during a traffic stop for expired registration and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine, promethazine, and identifying information belonging to 3 or more persons.

Hailemariam Fente – Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest

Fente was contacted in reference to a drunk driver. He was stopped in the middle of the road, slumped over her steering wheel when officers arrived. He began to drive away when officers tried to pull him over. When he was finally stopped 15 blocks later, he failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.110 and 0.110.

Matthew Herrera – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Herrera was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A subsequent search yielded cocaine.

Joshua Monarez – Driving While Intoxicated

Monarez was contacted for driving 87 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.193 and 0.187.

Jake Akers – Criminal Trespass

Akers was contacted inside a Starbucks where he was warned from previously.

Scarlett Courtney – Public Intoxication, Theft of Property

Courtney was contacted while shoplifting at an Abilene store. She was trying to leave with $120 worth of merchandise and when the business gave her a second chance to pay, she attempted to leave the store again. She was also showing signs of being intoxicated.

Christopher Bishop – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Bishop was contacted during a traffic stop. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Amanda Sparks – Warrant

Sparks was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Joedy Gray – Public Intoxication

Gray was contacted during a call for service and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Diamond Beaver – Assault Family Violence

Beaver was arrested after his girlfriend reported he assaulted her and choked her twice.

Johnathan Donnelly – Assault Family Violence

Donnelly was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he is accused of breaking glass and a mirror on a victim’s vehicle during a disturbance. He also kicked the victim in the stomach and pulled her hair. She had multiple visible injuries.

Izaiah Alvarez – Driving While Intoxicated, Obstruction, Warrant

Alvarez was contacted after a motor vehicle accident where he left the scene. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Dywayne Ralston – Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest

Ralston was pulled over during a traffic stop on the suspicion he may have been a drunk driver. Instead of stopping, he kept driving and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Jace Farris – Warrant

Farris was contacted during a disturbance an was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Tre Appleby – Assault Family Violence, Possession of Marijuana

Appleby is accused of hitting a victim in the head during an argument, causing her pain. Officers also smelled marijuana and a subsequent search yielded 2 large bags full of more than 10 ounces of marijuana.

Brenda Orona – Possession of Controlled Substance

Orona was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Jeremy Jones – Driving While Intoxicated

Jones was contacted for driving 70 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.194 and 0.180.

Rebecca Smith – Theft of Property

Smith is accused of not scanning several items at a self checkout then leaving an Abilene store. She admitted to stealing $205 worth of unscanned merchandise.

Kristopher Mason – Warrant, Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration

Mason was contacted for having expired registration and was found to have an active warrant. Officers also learned the registration insignia belonged to another vehicle.

David Loza – Noise Violation

Loza was contacted during a call for service. He had already been cited and warned of a noise violation previously in the day. Officers observed him on his porch, screaming profanities as loud as he could.

Christopher Forte – Public Intoxication

Forte was contacted for acting intoxicated at an Abilene park. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Ricardo Olivo – Driving While Intoxicated

Olivo was pulled over for driving 81 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to consuming beer. He failed multiple field sobriety tests, and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.122 and 0.131.

Chester Minor – Evading Detention, Resisting Arrest

Minor was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to signal. He was not complying to demands to get back in his vehicle and to keep his hands out of his pockets. He then tried to run away from officers.