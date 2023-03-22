Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2900 block of Woodlake Drive – Theft-Mail

Clothing worth $200 was reported stolen.

700 block of Beech Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered her home and stole her belongings



800 block of S 17th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported his phone worth $300 was stolen at school.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim called to report a burglary where $2,200 worth of items were reported stolen.



1200 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Service

A victim reported he was hired to paint a room and the check he was paid with was bad, leaving him out $1,250.



3600 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

Clothing worth $500 was reported stolen in Abilene.



200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.



2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Police received a follow up call regarding a report.



3200 block of Old Anson Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A purse was stolen during a motor vehicle burglary at an Abilene convenience store.



2000 block of N 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.



2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of assault in Abilene.



800 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect entered a victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a purse containing food.

Arrests



Paul Linithcun – Warrant

Linithcun was contacted in reference to having two outstanding arrest warrants.



Travis Miller – Warrant

Miller was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active arrest warrant.



Zytreyveon Barnes – Warrant

Barnes was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an active warrant.



Titus Hannabass – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hannabass was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates, and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.



Erwin Shipley – Warrant

Shipley was contacted during a check welfare call and was found to have an active warrant.



Zykeese Vernon – Criminal Trespass

Vernon was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Jimmy Hadley – Assault Family Violence, Possession of Marijuana

Hadley is accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend on the arm, causing her pain after an argument. Officers observed him to be in possession of a marijuana blunt he had behind his ear when he went to speak to them, and he was arrested.



Angelica Flores – Possession of Controlled Substance

Flores was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine in her pants.



April Riojas – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance

Riojas was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine, 3 different pills, and bullets.



Ocie Busby – Assault Family Violence

Busby is accused of biting and choking his girlfriend. She did have visible injuries.