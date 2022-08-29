Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of Building

The Abilene Animal Services building was broken into early Friday morning. One of the shelter’s vans were also stolen.

2500 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported that an unknown suspect smashed their vehicle’s window in, and stole property inside overnight Thursday into Friday. Items, including a wallet and identification, was valued at $50.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A 74-year-old woman reportedly damaged several windows and doors to her apartment, and surrounding units on Friday morning. The apartment complex’s manager is pressing charges.

1800 block of East Overland Trail – Theft of Property

APD was dispatched to a theft call at a North Abilene business, where a suspect was reported to have been impersonating a regional manager of the business, conducting an inspection. A nightshift employee said they thought this suspect was a real employee and allowed her to stay, even after her card declined. When morning manage confronted her Friday, she left the business.

3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A manager of a North Abilene hotel reported that a known suspect, a 21-year-old woman, stole a TV from the business Friday morning. The TV was valued at $150.

3400 block of Vogel Avenue – Assault on a Pregnant Person

APD was dispatched to a North Abilene apartment complex Friday afternoon, where a man was reportedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot.

4400 block of Mary Lou Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported that his company van was stolen from an employee’s home Friday morning. A tool inside the vehicle was valued at $5,000.

[REDACTED LOCATION] – Theft of Property

A 34-year-old woman reported that her daughter’s scooter was stolen off her front porch Friday, by an 18-year-old man. Police reportedly caught up with the suspect. and he was arrested. The scooter was valued at $59.

3500 block of South Clack Street – Theft of Property

A Class A Misdemeanor Theft report was taken for the stolen item of an iPhone 11 Pro Max Friday evening, valued at $1,250.

2500 block of Cloverleaf Lane – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A 67-year-old man told police, Friday evening, that his Amazon account was hacked and his card attached to the app was used to make purchases without his authorization.

1800 block of Sycamore Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence

APD was dispatched to South Abilene Friday night, for the report of an injured subject. The victim told police his girlfriend stabbed him with a small pocket knife, then fled the scene.

1800 block of Collins Avenue – Family Violence Assault

A woman reported Friday morning that her ex-boyfriend assaulted her at her home. Police reported that she did not have visible injuries and was uncooperative with the investigation.

2200 block of Vogel Avenue – Family Assault

A 20-year-old woman reported Friday that her 36-year-old wife assaulted her. The victim is pressing charges.

1000 block of Beech Street – Public Intoxication

A 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman reported, early Saturday morning, that they were punched in the face by a 35-year-old suspect following a verbal argument. Police recorded that the couple had visible injuries and want to press charges. The suspect was arrested for Injury to Elderly and Public Intoxication.

800 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A South Abilene business was reportedly broken into early Saturday morning. It was a large front window that was broken, along with an unknown amount of product stolen from inside the business.

5500 block of Chimney Rock Road – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

A victim reported that an unknown suspect was on her South Abilene property Saturday morning, without consent. The suspect had left before police could arrive, and has not been able to locate them since.

2200 block of North 8th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 27-year-old woman reported that a 34-year-old man threw an object at her, and later said he choked her Saturday morning. The victim did not provide further statement and will not be pressing charges. The suspect was arrested.

1300 block of Ruswood Drive – Failure to ID – Arrested

An 82-year-old man reported, Saturday morning, that his 51-year-old son was threatening to throw him out of his home. It was reported that during the call from the victim, his son took his phone. The victim said his son got into his face and ‘chest bumped’ him. The son was arrested for Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance and Class C Assault. After his arrest, the suspect refused to identify himself.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A woman was reported to have taken a TV valued at $300 from a local store without paying, Saturday afternoon. The business is pressing charges.

2700 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a victim Saturday afternoon, and used her card at local stores in town. The wallet was valued at $10.

1200 block of Victoria Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A 59-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in the hand by an unknown suspect Saturday evening. Police said the victim was uncooperative.

200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A woman reported that some of her property went missing in North Abilene Saturday night. Items were valued at less than $5.

3100 block of South 1st Street – Assault

A 54-year-old man reported that a 55-year-old man assaulted him at a South Abilene motel Saturday evening.

200 block of Merchant Street – Family Violence Assault

A 45-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted, headbutted, by her 45-year-old boyfriend Saturday night. She is not pressing charges.

4200 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A white work truck was reported stolen from a South Abilene home Saturday night. A tool inside the vehicle was valued at $5,000.

300 block of Poplar Street – Family Violence Assault

A woman reported that her boyfriend assaulted her at a South Abilene residence around midnight Sunday. The suspect was arrested, and the victim was advised to take out an emergency protective order.

5800 block of Southmoor Drive – Family Violence Assault

Police said a 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were involved in a disturbance just after midnight Sunday. Minor injuries were visible on both, but police said it was unclear who the aggressor was. No arrest was made.

5400 block of South 7th Street – Family Violence Assault

A man and woman reported that they assaulted one another at a South Abilene apartment complex, but no evidence was recorded. The man was arrested on an unrelated warrant Sunday afternoon.

2500 block of Derby Road – Family Violence Assault

A 37-year-old woman reported an assault by a 62-year-old man Sunday afternoon. It was indicated that the two are related by marriage, but are not married to one another. The victim said she wanted to document the assault from a month earlier.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A woman reported that her cell phone was stolen at a South Abilene business Sunday night. The phone was listed to be an iPhone 13 Pro, valued at $1,200. She wants to press charges.

Arrests

Justin Frauton – Warrant

Police said Frauton was located in the 4500 block of South 1st street after noon Friday, and he showed to have a warrant for his arrest.

Ricky Sosa – Warrant

APD was called to the Parole Office, in the 5200 block of West Stamford Street Friday afternoon, because Sosa had an active warrant.

George Jones – Burglary of Building, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Cruelty to Animals

The Abilene Animals Services building was reportedly burglarized early Friday morning. From there, it was discovered that a van belonging to the shelter was missing, as well as multiple dogs who were released from their kennels. One dog died. Police were called to an abandoned vehicle in North Abilene, about three miles from the shelter, and found Jones’ wallet with his ID inside. He was soon located near the vacant AEP building, admittedly breaking into. Jones was arrested and charged with Burglary, Vehicle Theft and Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Torture.

Philip Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated just after noon Friday, in the 1500 block of Highway 83-277. No further information was released.

Riley Pitcock – Manufacturing/ Delivery of a Controlled Substance

The Abilene Police Department’s Major Crimes unit used a search warrant to search Pitcock’s home in the 3500 block of La Jolla Beach Friday afternoon. The search yielded close to four grams of meth and five grams of cocaine. In addition to the illegal substances, packing materials and scales were found. Pitcock was arrested and charged with Felony Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Cocaine and Second degree Felony Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Riley Pitcock – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that suspects entered his vehicle without consent and stole his “Glock 22 Gen 4, .40 Caliber Firearm” out of his vehicle, in the 4800 block of Mourning Dove Lane. While executing a search warrant in the 3500 block of La Jolla Beach, detectives found the stolen firearm inside the home. Inside the home, letters addressed to a Riley Pitcock were discovered near the firearm. He was arrested for Theft of a Firearm Friday.

Andrew Evans – Public Intoxication

Police responded to a reported disturbance in the areas of Grand Avenue and Melrose Street Friday evening. There, Evans was found to be intoxicated, placing himself and others in danger.

Samuel Fernandez – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fernandez was located near the intersection of Russell and Highland Avenues Friday evening, after a woman said he stole her child’s scooter. Fernandez reportedly ran when he saw the officer, and the officer pursued him in their vehicle. Fernandez jumped a fence and continued to run. Police eventually caught up to him after a short chase. Fernandez was arrested for evading police.

Kinji Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was among Abilene’s Most Wanted Criminals, he had a $500 cash reward for his arrest regarding a warrant for Aggravated Assault. Police said he was located Friday night walking down the wrong side of the 1900 block of Cottonwood Street. After confirming his outstanding warrant, he was arrested.

Christopher Rooslet – False Info, Warrant

Rooslet was pulled over for failing to signal while leaving a curb in the 1700 block of Belmont Boulevard Friday night. The arresting officer reported not being able to learn anything about Rooslet through their routine search, because he had given the officer a fake name with knowledge that he was a wanted fugitive.

Joshua Pierce – Driving While Intoxicated

Police were called to a report of a slumped over driver near the intersection of South Leggett Drive and Clairmont Street Friday night. Upon arrival, police noticed the vehicle was located in the middle of a 2-way road, blocking southbound traffic down South Leggett Street. Police said Pierce had slow, slurred speech, red eyes and smelled of alcohol and marijuana. Pierce failed the sobriety test and was arrested. He had a blood alcohol content level of 0.20.

Pascual Avalos – Public Intoxication, Injury to Elderly

Avalos was contacted in the 1000 block of Beech Street in the early hours of Saturday. Police said he had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. While speaking with victims, a 60-year-old woman and 65-year-old man, they reported that they were punched by Avalos. Both victims had visible injuries. Avalos was arrested and charged.

Robert Brown – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

Police were called to the area of South 1st Street and Clyde for a hit-and-run incident during the early hours of Saturday. Police located Brown driving a vehicle with heavy front end damage, and he was pulled over near the intersection of North Willis Street and Yale Avenue. Brown reportedly displayed symptoms of intoxication and failed a sobriety test. He had a BAC of 0.13. During search of his vehicle, a 9MM Taurus handgun with a loaded magazine was found.

Roy Martinez – Family Violence Assault

APD was dispatched to a disturbance at the Ponca Motel on South 1st Street early Saturday morning, where a victim said her boyfriend of six years slapped her in her face three times. Police noted a redness where she was reportedly hit. The victim is pressing charges.

Floyd Hanley – Evading Arrest With Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention, Resisting Arrest Search, Failure to ID self

While on patrol, an APD officer ran plates on a pickup truck with expired registration early Saturday morning. Hanley was pulled over in the 1100 block of Blair Street. The officer placed him in handcuffs and placed him in the APD patrol vehicle, but refused to identify himself. He was ID’d through his license plate.

Derek Thompson – Family Violence Assault, Warrant

Police was called out to the 2200 block of North 8th Street Saturday morning on a domestic disturbance call. Upon their arrival, a victim said Thompson threw an object at her and choked her. She reportedly had visible injuries to corroborate her story. The victim is not pressing charges. Thompson was arrested and discovered to have a local warrant for his arrest. That was a charge for not having tail lamps.

Zachary Adams – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance, Assault Threat/ Contact, Family Violence, Failure to ID self

An 82-year-old man reported, Saturday morning, that his 51-year-old son was threatening to throw him out of his home. It was reported that during the call from the victim, Adams took his father’s phone. The victim said his Adams got into his face and ‘chest bumped’ him. The son was arrested for Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance and Class C Assault. After his arrest, Adams crassly refused to identify himself.

Maurice Dickinson – Warrant

Dickinson was pulled over for displaying expired tags, in the 500 block of Cockerell Drive Saturday afternoon. It was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest. This warrant was for Parole Violation.

Mackenzie Chastang – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chastang was issued a Misdemeanor citation in the 800 block of Butternut Street around noon Saturday. No further information released.

Adrian Zaragoza – Public Intoxication With 3 Prior Convictions, Criminal Trespass

Police were called to a possible burglary of a vehicle at the Dollar General in the 1200 block of North Mockingbird Lane. When they arrived, the store manager was helping Zaragoza stand up. He was reportedly displaying obvious signs of intoxication. Witnesses in the area said Zaragoza was trying to get in other peoples’ vehicles. He had been warned, in the past, of Criminal Trespass from this Dollar General.

Sianna Nunn – Family Violence Assault

APD was called to a domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of Beech Street Saturday afternoon. During an argument, Nunn allegedly threw a shoe at the victim – resulting in a visible injury. The two then fought. At one point, the victim said Nunn was on top of her, punching her and causing more injuries. Because officers determined Nunn to be the primary aggressor, she was arrested.

Wilbert Stanch – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police located Stanch in the middle of the road in the 1900 block of North Mockingbird Lane Saturday evening, holding a stick and other objects with his eyes closed. After attempting to make contact with little luck, Stanch was determined to be intoxicated and police decided to arrest him so he couldn’t hurt himself. While searching his person, a marijuana pipe was found.

Crystal Gutierrez – Warrant

Gutierrez was stopped Saturday night, in the 800 block of Highway 83-84-277 for driving 94 miles-per-hour in a 70mph zone. She was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

Larry Johnson – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drivers License, Displaying Expired License Plates, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Johnson was pulled over Saturday night, in the 1800 block of Glenhaven Drive, for not displaying license plates. Upon contact, a canine officer alerted to the smell of narcotics. A search yielded two crack pipes and about half a gram of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Marcos Resio – Family Violence Assault With Previous Conviction, Warrant

Police responded to a disturbance call Saturday night in the 700 block of East North 13th Street. A victim said Resio punched her in her face but did not want to press charges.

Jessie Dunn – Public Intoxication

Dunn was located at Armandos’ restaurant in the 2500 block of South 1st Street Saturday night. Police said he was highly intoxicated, then discovered to have two prior convictions of Public Intoxication.

Alexandria Nelson – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

After being pulled over in the 700 block of South Bowie Drive Saturday night for displaying displaying an expired license plate, a canine alerted their handler to search the vehicle. A pipe with residue and a usable amount of marijuana was found.

Rebecca Garcia – Violation of Bond/ Protective Order

Police responded to a Criminal Trespass call Saturday night in the 2300 block of North 20th Street. Garcia was found in violation of an Emergency Protective Order.

Kaleb Wiggins – Evading Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance

In a traffic stop, Wiggins attempted to elude the patrolling officer and drove to a North Abilene home early Sunday morning. He was found standing in the doorway of the driver side, then attempted to run on foot but was caught by APD and placed in handcuffs. Wiggins reportedly admitted to having Adderall pills. A search of the vehicle produced six pills.

Moises Martinez – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported Martinez for pulling her hair and arguing for days. It was discovered that there had been prior family violence by Martinez.

Charlie Torres – Public Intoxication

Police was called to the Holiday Inn Express in the 1800 block of East Overland Trail Sunday afternoon. Torres was found hiding in a room, refusing to leave. Police said they appeared to be on meth.

Karl Ziehr – Family Violence Assault, Warrant

APD was dispatched to the 5400 block of South 7th Street Sunday afternoon, to find that Ziehr had a warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brandon Richardson – Warrant

Richardson was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over in the 3500 block of West Lake Road Sunday evening, and he was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest.

Daniel Margiotta – Warrant

An anonymous tip had APD conduct a welfare check on Margiotta, who was parked behind a North Abilene restaurant and acting strangely Sunday evening. He was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest.

Michael Alvey – Violation of Bond/ Protective Order

During a welfare check in the 2300 block of Bishop Road Sunday evening, it was discovered that Alvey was in violation by being there.

Jessica Arredondo – Public Intoxication

A resident in the 800 block of Chestnut Street reported a woman in their yard not leaving their property Sunday night. Upon arrival, Arredondo was discovered lying in the yard, obviously intoxicated. Due to her level of intoxication, the jail could not accept her and she was taken to Metrocare.

Casey Felts – Warrant

Felts was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the Neighborhood Market Walmart.