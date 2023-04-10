Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Continued: The following reports were made between Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7. They were made available Monday, April 10.

Incidents

2200 block of Sentinel Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and took a reported $600 in cash.

1500 block of East Stamford Street – Theft of Property

A man told police his phone was stolen. This was a Galaxy A20 valued at $100.

2800 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

At a North Abilene business, multiple tools were reported stolen. The 13 stolen items were valued at more than $6,300.

500 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Family Violence Assault

A woman reported that her boyfriend pushed her out of their apartment, hitting her head and knee. Police took reports for Assault and Criminal Mischief.

6600 block of Steffens Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An Abilene business reported that a suspect broke into and damaged a vehicle.

1600 block of South 14th Street – Public Intoxication

A 47-year-old man was arrested for Public Intoxication, Evading Detention, and Resisting Search.

2200 block of Sentinel Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police took a report for State Jail Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle after a victim reported an unknown suspect took her vehicle, a Chevy Malibu valued at $5,500, without her consent. The victim is looking to press charges.

1300 block of South Crockett Drive – Burglary of Habitation

Multiple tools were reported stolen by way of forcible entry by unknown suspects. A listed value was not included in reports.

2300 block of Minter Lane – Theft of Property

A cameral valued at $250 was reported stolen.

1200 block of North Mockingbird Lane – Family Violence Assault

A 38-year-old woman was reportedly in a physical altercation with her 42-year-old boyfriend. The victim is not pressing charges.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Several grocery store items were reported stolen including medication and a headband, all of which were valued at more than $110.

5400 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A 74-year-old man reported that his vehicle was stolen from a convenience store on April 6.

800 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

At a North Abilene department store, a victim reported debit card abuse.

4200 block of North 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A woman reported that her vehicle was damaged by a known suspect at a North Abilene business. The victim is pressing charges, and police said photos and video footage was obtained.

3600 block of Trinity Lane – Violation of Bond or Protective Order

For violating his bond conditions, a 42-year-old man was arrested.

1700 block of North 11th Street – Theft of Property

A 25-year-old woman reported to police that a known suspect, a 26-year-old man, took her phone and damaged her TV. The phone was an iPhone, valued at $500. The victim is wanting to press charges.

Arrests

Monica Guajardo – Warrant

During a call for service at the Jefferson Square Apartments, Guajardo was shown to have a warrant for her arrest.

Jake Akers – Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest Detention, Resisting Arrest Search or Transportation

Akers was contacted during a call for service, near the area of Jeanette and South 14th streets, about a pedestrian traffic hazard. Police said he was asked to stop but continued to walk away despite multiple requests to stop. Reportedly, Akers was displaying aggressive behavior while in the middle of traffic. Due to his intoxicated state, he was unable to answer basic questions. Officers determined that he was a ‘clear danger to himself and others,’ and attempted to arrest him. Akers was acting erratically and was uncooperative. Police said three officers had to hold him against an APD vehicle. While searching him, Akers kicked backwards, hitting an officer in her leg. Police were able to arrest and transport him.

Billy Chavez – Invasive Visual Recording

Search and arrest warrants were issued for Chavez in the 7800 block of Tuscany Drive. He was arrested. No further information was provided.

Pricilla Martinez – Warrant

Police contacted Martinez at her home for having a warrant for her arrest.

Jessica Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Younger than 15 Years of Age

An officer reported to a reckless driver call in the area of East North 15th Street and Avenue D. She was pulled over after the officer said they saw her fail to stop before a crosswalk. Alcohol could be smelled from the vehicle, and police said she displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Carla Kennedy Couse – Theft of Property

Police responded to Market Street grocery store in South Abilene in reference to an adult who had been held at the store by Loss Prevention personnel. A 75-year-old woman was reported to have placed $115 worth of items into her purse and tried to exit without paying. The business is pressing charges and Kennedy Couse was arrested for a Class B Misdemeanor Theft.

Adam Stokes – Failure to Comply with Sex Offenders Dury to Register 10 Years

Stokes was contacted in the 2100 block of Amy Lyn Avenue in reference for him failing to register as a sex offender. Stokes allegedly reported he moved to another city, but it was discovered he still lived in Abilene and had not left.

Carlos Smith – Violation of Bond or Protective Order

Smith was contacted in the 3600 block of Trinity Lane in reference to a disturbance. During APD’s investigation, police discovered Smith had a no contact bond order with the victim involved.

Johnny Major – Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to ID, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Warrant

In the 3200 block of South 7th Street, police stopped the driver of a black sedan which had no license plate or temporary tag. During this stop, Major gave police false identifying information but was later positively identified. A K9 officer alerted police to search the vehicle. That search yielded: 4 plastic bags of meth, 2 digital scales, and a 22 caliber rifle. On Major’s person, police found a 22 caliber magazine for the rifle and two items belonging to a Christopher Jones. Major was also discovered to have an active warrant for his arrest and was a convicted felon.