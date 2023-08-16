Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

6500 block of Hwy 83/84 – Theft of Property

Police responded to a disturbance where a suspect was caught stealing a trash can full of garden tools from a homeowner’s porch.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault EMS Personnel

A victim reported an EMS provider was assaulted by a known individual.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her phone was stolen by a known suspect, who used her ID card to gain access to financial information and withdraw money.

3100 block of Fulton Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report for Violation of Bond/Protective Order was completed.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Warrant

A suspect was contacted on a property belonging to a business she had been warned from previously.

1300 block of Roma Lane – Criminal Mischief

$300 worth of damages was reported from a case of criminal mischief.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a wagon worth $100 form a store.

3400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

1200 block of Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported her bicycle worth $200 was stolen.

3000 block of N 3rd Street – Harassment

A victim reported a suspect approached him in public and threatened him with bodily injury.

3800 block of Trinity Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for Credit Card Abuse was taken.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

$175 worth of cigarettes was reported stolen from a north Abilene convenience store.

Arrests

Felistia Donaghey – Warrant

Donaghey was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Victoria Clayton – Criminal Trespass

Clayton was contacted in reference to a Theft in Progress call and was arrested after she was found trespassing at a store she had been warned from previously.

Nellie Rodriguez – Theft of Property

Rodriguez was contacted in response to a theft in progress call and was arrested for stealing $137 worth of merchandise.

Tony Brown – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Brown was contacted in reference to a theft in progress and was found to have two warrants issued for his arrest.

Dennis Libby – Driving While Intoxicated

Libby was contacted in reference to a report of a crash, where he was seen rear ending another vehicle. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Shanon Booker – Possession of Controlled Substance

Booker was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Lance Collier – Racing on Highway

Collier was seen revving his engine while sitting side-by-side with another vehicle. He was arrested for Racing on Highway.

Amanda Stanford – Warrant

Stanford was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Miguel Castaneda – Warrant

Castaneda was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.