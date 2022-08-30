Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported the theft of a computer worth more than $1,200.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

$200 in cash was reported stolen from a North Abilene victim.

5300 block of Twylight Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole his necklace. The necklace was valued at close to $400.

300 block of Westridge Drive – Theft of Property

Nearly $600 worth of tools or vehicle parts were reported stolen from a South Abilene home. The victim wants to press charges.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A 63-year-old woman reported that a known man damaged her property, but he took off before police could arrive.

5200 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of Property

The theft of multiple items valued at more than $1,700 was reported. The items include an AR-15 firearm.

3100 block of South 1st Street – Assault

A 54-year-old man reported being assaulted by a 45-year-old woman in North Abilene. Police noted that the victim had minor injuries on his arm and back. He wants to press charges.

1400 block of Glendale Drive – Family Violence Assault

A woman reportedly physically assaulted her niece when she attempted to take back her mother’s truck. No injuries were reported.

200 block of Highland Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

Two cellphones collectively valued at $260 were reported stolen from a vehicle.

2500 block of South 3rd Street – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that he was assaulted by his on-again-off-again roommate.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A woman reported that her father’s identity was used in attempt to open a credit card.

2400 block of State Street – Family Violence Assault

Police was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in North Abilene. Both parties were separated.

500 block of Santos Street – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in South Abilene, valued between $2,500 and $30,000. No further information.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Burglary of Habitation

Nearly $2,200 worth of vehicle parts were reported stolen from a North Abilene home.

100 block of Orange Street – Violation of Protective Order

A woman reported that a known man, whom she has an active Protection Order against, attempted to contact her by way of phone. Police found the attempt to contact a violation of the order. Investigation continues.

3500 block of Seymour Court – Criminal Trespass

Criminal Trespass was reported Monday night. No further information.

1600 block of Delano Street – Criminal Trespass

APD responded to the call of a Criminal Trespass in progress Monday night. A 19-year-old woman was arrested.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Family Violence Assault

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call Monday night. All parties were separated, and nobody wanted to press charges.

3400 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A woman reported that an unknown man entered her vehicle and stole her purse, which contained close to $200 worth of items inside it. The victim wants to press charges.

800 block Grape Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a report of Criminal Trespass at a North Abilene convenience store. No further information released.

1900 block of Woodard Street – Theft of Property

Theft of Property was reported Monday night, valued between $100 and $750. No further information released.

Arrests

Justin Wright – Public Intoxication

Police were called out to La Quinta Inn & Suites in the 3500 block of West Lake Road Monday morning for an altercation involving the hotel’s housekeepers. Wright was said to have been on drugs and swinging knives. Police said he was acting very erratically, and displaying signs of intoxication in a public area.

Jesus Guerra – Warrant

APD was called out to an area of Catclaw Drive and Curry Lane Monday evening during an unlisted call for service. While checking Guerra’s information, it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jermane Sanchez – Criminal Trespass of Habitations

A prowler was reported in the 1700 block of Anderson street Monday night. Sanchez, defined as a transient, was discovered to have set up a chair and belongings on private property. A representative of the homeowner said Sanchez had been warned of Trespass. Police said Sanchez agreed to leave when asked – stating he’d go to the ally. There was no alley and he was arrested for noncompliance.

Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of Green Street Monday night, falling down on someone’s porch. Police contacted Gavurnik while he was passed out in the grass across from the reporting party’s home. He was awoken and obviously intoxicated.

Jlynn Llewellyn – Criminal Trespass

Llewellyn was previously warned of Criminally Trespassing her mother’s home in the 1600 block of Delano Street, and was reported there again Monday night. Her mother is pressing charges.

Mark Gutierrez – Criminal Trespass

Gutierrez was reportedly blocking a gas pump at the Allsup’s in the 800 block of Grape Street Monday night, not allowing customers to use the pump. When APD arrived, he was still blocking the pump. Gutierrez was told he was trespassing, but refused to leave the property.

Brandon Boyer – Driving While Intoxicated

A crash was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It was reported that a single vehicle hydroplaned and hit a concrete median on Highway 83-84. The driver, Boyer, was not in his vehicle when police got there. Police said they located Boyer and he admitted to being the sole occupant of the vehicle, and he displayed signs of obvious intoxication. Boyer reportedly said he had two beers before leaving home, to “just drive around.” He was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested.