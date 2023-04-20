Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3500 block of Curry Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported that an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole multiple items including IDs and an iPad, valued at more than $1,200, and tried using his credit cards at various places.

3100 block of South 12th Street – Family Violence Assault

The victim and suspect living in the same household were reportedly arguing about their verbal agreement to live together. During the disagreement, the victim said the suspect shoved him and she shoulder checked him. Police said the two continued to be confrontational and aggressive towards each other, and they said the situation would worsen if they left. The suspect was arrested to prevent further violence.

2800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Family Violence Assault

Police were sent to a South Abilene apartment complex on reports of a disturbance. Without reported details, a woman was arrested.

Arrests

Amber Massey – Theft of Property

Loss Prevention at Dillard’s at the Mall of Abilene reported that they saw Massey taking items from display racks then stuffing them in her handbag, and attempted to leave the store without paying. Loss Prevention detained her and recovered the items she tried to steal. They were valued at around $180, and the business is filing charges for Class B Theft.

Tyrell White – Warrant, Violation of Bond/ Protective Order, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft

Police said White was seen in the 200 block of West Stamford Street, and was known to have a warrant out for his arrest. The officer said they conducted a routine traffic stop and White pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot. They said White looked at the officer, then put the car in drive and pulled off. More officers were called for backup and he was stopped, and arrested. White’s passenger in his vehicle had a protective order against him.

Dusty Sanchez – Interfering with Public Duties

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2100 block of Vogel Avenue, about a juvenile who was in an apartment unauthorized. Upon police’s arrival, the minor began to yell and curse at the officer as he grabbed his items from a dresser.

The juvenile and their partner continued to be belligerent to the officer. Reportedly, the juvenile moved out of sight of the officer to get unknown items, and the officer tried to detain them for safety. The co-defendant, Sanchez, then tried to stop the officer – which interfered with their duties. The officer tried to detain Sanchez as well for that, then both advanced towards the officer.

Police said a grapple began. Eventually, both were detained and Sanchez was arrested.

Bryce Hatchett-Hege – Terroristic Threat of Family/ Household

Responding to a disturbance in North Abilene, Hatchett-Hege exited his aunt’s home due to a dispute. He reportedly waved around a firearm and yelled at his cousin, saying he would shoot her mom, stepfather, and the house. Witnesses told police they feared for their lives. Hatchett-Hege was contacted in the 4400 block of North 9th Street, where he admitted to going to his aunt’s home with a firearm. He was arrested for two counts of Terroristic Threat.

Brenda Orona – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police contacted Orona in the 400 block of North Pioneer Drive in reference to suspicious activity. Police asked her if there was anything in her vehicle, to which she disclosed a meth pipe. Police then searched her vehicle and discovered meth.

Ryland Carmack – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Carmack was contacted in reference to a fight in the 1200 block of Cedar Street. Police discovered that he was fighting multiple people, and arrested him. Upon investigation at the scene, one witness said she was hit by Carmack twice with his fist and once with a bat. Police noted visible injuries consistent with the claims.

Mario Garcia – Accident Involving Injury, Driving While Intoxicated

Police were called to a crash at the intersection of South 14th and Maple streets, but discovered the driver – Garcia – had left the scene and found him in the 500 block of ES 11th Street. While investigating, police discovered another person was injured as a result of the crash.

In talking with Garcia, police noted the odor of alcohol from him, along with bloodshot eyes. He reportedly performed poorly on his field sobriety test. His Blood Alcohol Content results were 0.197.

Richard Otts – Warrant

Known offender, Otts, was discovered on a porch in the 4300 block of South 7th Street. Police identified he and his warrant, and arrested him.

Kolena Alvidrez – Theft of Property, Warrant

Alvidrez was contacted in reference to multiple outstanding warrants in the 1600 block of Orange Street.

Elizabeth Thompson – Theft of Property

Police reported to a theft in progress call at HEB in South Abilene. Upon investigation, Thompson was discovered to have attempted to steal nearly $375 worth of merchandise.

Laila Kelley – Warrant

For cutting across a driveway, a driver was pulled over in the 100 block of South Willis Street. A passenger, Kelley, was discovered to have a warrant for her arrest.

Raia Hutchinson – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3100 block of South 12th Street, where a victim reported that Hutchinson shoved him during an earlier argument. The situation reportedly progressed and police said it was obvious acts would get worse. Hutchinson was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

Timothy Rice – Driving While Intoxicated

Rice was pulled over in the 5000 block of North 1st Street for driving 15 miles over the speed limit. The arresting officer reported that Rice displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and performed poorly on his field sobriety test. His BAC was 0.142.

Adahline Steely – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Sayles Boulevard to find a victim who said his girlfriend, Steely, had been bothering him for about seven hours. He reportedly put screws in his bedroom door to keep her out, and she used a hammer to open the door. She broke the door handle and made a large hole to get to the vitim. At some point, he used his hands to cover the hole, and she hit him with the claw side of the hammer. Police noted a small cut on his right hand, still bleeding.

Steely was arrested. Police said she appeared to be off her medication and in a manic state. The victim said he is not pressing charges.