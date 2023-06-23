Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Property

Two unknown suspects stole $300 worth of lottery tickets. The victim is looking to press charges.

1400 block of Briarwood Street – Criminal Mischief

A woman reported that an unknown suspect kicked two of the doors to her home down, causing damage estimated at $500.

1900 block of State Street – Assault of a Pregnant Person

Police were called out to a business in reference of an assault. There, a victim told officers her boyfriend punched her in her eye because of a notification on her phone. The victim is willing to press charges, but no arrest has been made.

3200 block of South Clack Street – Theft of Property

A drill valued at more than $400 was reported stolen. The victim wants to press charges.

700 block of East South 11th Street – Theft of Property

A man called police to report a stolen guitar valued at $130. Police said a suspect was identified.

3100 block of Beltway South – Theft of Property

A woman called police to report her wallet as stolen. The wallet was valued at $75.00 and contained her bank cards and identifying information including a social security card. A suspect was named.

400 block of North 13th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A woman reported that her vehicle was taken without permission, and was later located in another town. She is looking to press charges.

1900 block of Sandefer Street – Family Violence Assault

A man reported to police that his 31-year-old son caused damage to his house, which led to a physical fight. Police said both were injured but said neither was assaulted.

[LOCATION REDACTED] – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported that an unknown suspect pulled out a firearm during a road rage incident. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Market Street reported that an unknown suspect left the store with more than $140 worth of goods. The suspect was not identified or located.

2100 block of Vogel Avenue – Obstruction or Retaliation

A man was arrested in North Abilene after he assaulted and threatened multiple officers. Police were initially called out to the apartment because the man was in danger of harming himself.

2400 block of South 40th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim told police his ex threatened to shoot him.

900 block of Locust Street – Theft of Property

A riding lawnmower valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

2500 block of South Treadaway Boulevard – Family Violence Assault

A man was taken to the county jail for “Assault Family Violence imped air way and Unlawful Restraint.” Police did not include more information.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A victim reported to police that he was hit with a handgun by an unknown man in South Abilene.

1400 block of Corsicana Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a safe valued at $1,400 was stolen from their home.

400 block of Chapel Hill Road – Theft of Property

A victim said he wanted to press charges on a known suspect for taking $20.00 off his table in his home.

Arrests

Danny O’Neil – Public Intoxication with 3 Priors, Resist Arrest

Police made contact with O’Neil in the front yard of a home in the 1100 block of South 14th Street just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday. O’Neil was said to be showing obvious signs of heavy intoxication, was unaware of his whereabouts, and entered a home where he had no business.

Timothy Cisneros – Obstruction or Retaliation, Assault of a Peace Officer

During a call for service at the V.E. Brailsford Complex around 8:30 Thursday night, police found Cisneros in an apartment unit, lying on the kitchen floor with a knife. When an officer went to help, Cisneros kicked him in the groin. Multiple officers attempted to take Cisneros into custody at this point, and the suspect then bit an officer in the back of the leg, causing visible injury. Police were eventually able to detain Cisneros, and take him into custody because he was allegedly saying he would kill all the officers on scene multiple times. While walking to a squad car, he allegedly told one officer he would kill her and her family.

Avel Garcia – Family Violence Assault, Unlawful Restraint

Around 10:30 Thursday night in the 2500 block of South Treadaway Boulevard, police were called out to check on an altercation. There, police reported that during a verbal argument, Garcia grabbed his girlfriend’s keys and phone to prevent her from leaving. Garcia was arrested for “assault family violence – impede breath and unlawful restraint.” No further information was released.

Kevin Belcher – Criminal Trespass

Police were called out to the Quik Trip on Old Anson Road after 2:00 a.m. Friday in reference to a criminal trespass in progress. There, Belcher was found sitting at a table on the gas station’s property. He had been criminally trespassed from the business about a month earlier.

Richard Chaney – Warrant, Theft of Property

Police pulled Chaney over in the 1100 block of East Highway 80 after 2:30 a.m. Friday for displaying plates that had expired in 2012. While checking Chaney’s name, police found that he had an active arrest warrant for 2nd degree felony Possession of Meth. He was initially arrested on the warrant alone. While taking inventory of his vehicle, police said they found an Apple computer that was allegedly stolen out of Tarrant County, valued at $1,200-$1,800.