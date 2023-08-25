Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

2500 block of N Danville Drive – Burglary of Building

A victim reported unknown an unknown suspect entered a storage building and stole $20,000 worth of camera equipment.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another

A bank reported a known suspect tried to cash a forged check.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Theft of Property

A license plate was reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for shoplifting in north Abilene.

2700 block of Hickory Street – Theft of Service

Two windows worth $700 were reported stolen.

1800 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was slapped by his mother.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported the offender struck him with her car and caused him pain and visible injuries.

2400 block of S 1st Street – Assault

Officers responded to a south Abilene convenience store and took a report for assault.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault

A victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

2400 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was asked to leave a business but returned after receiving a trespass warning.

Arrests

William Perrault – Warrant

Perrault was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Sara Moreno – Theft of Property

Moreno was contacted during a theft in progress call and was arrested.

Robert Keller – Public Intoxication

Keller was contacted for making homicidal claims and was arrested.

Ronald Massey – Possession of Controlled Substance

Massey was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Walker – Assault Threat/Contact, Interfer with Emergency Request for Assistance

Walker is accused of breaking a victim’s phone so he could not call 9-1-1. He also pushed the victim.

Gloria Calvo – Assault Family Violence, Warrant, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Calvo was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Kortni Freeman – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Freeman was contacted during a call for service, where she is accused of hitting a suspect with a closed fist then hitting him with her car.

Austin Haufle – Driving While Intoxicated

Haufle was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested.

Joaquin Canales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Canales was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Joe Barrientos – Possession of Controlled Substance

Barrientos was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to not have insurance.

Jeremiah Hedglin – Criminal Trespass

Hedglin was contacted at an Abilene convenience store, where he tried to purchase items but his card declined. He was asked to leave but late returned and was arrested for trespassing.

