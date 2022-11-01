Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of Property

A firearm scope and firearm were reported stolen in south Abilene, worth nearly $3,000 combined.

1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Criminal Trespass

A victim walked out and found a strange woman in his backyard. She was walking away from his shed. Nothing appeared stolen.

3800 block of Antilley Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported theft from a known subject.

5000 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of Property

Two suspects were cited for stealing a money bag that contained a debit card and less than $10 in cash.

800 block of S 17th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into her boyfriends home and took a gaming console and video game worth $400 combined.

1200 block of Westview Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges were made on his bank account for $200.

1000 block of Friars Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect pointed a gun at her and said he was going to shoot her.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported his license plate was stolen from a south Abilene apartment complex.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported 30 items of clothing worth more than $600 was reported stolen.

5000 block of Wagon Wheel Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a known suspect was in violation of bond conditions.

5200 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of Vehicle

$35 worth of Paris Hilton perfume was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1200 block of Lakeside Drive – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a known suspect who was previously criminally trespassed from a property returned.

500 block of Meander Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was completed.

2600 block of Maple Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone stole a catalytic converter worth $1,200 from one of his vehicles.

3100 block of Columbia Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene residence where a woman states she was assaulted by her adult daughter.

2100 block of N Treadaway Blvd – Public Intoxication

Police responded to a north Abilene business in reference to a disturbance by a witness who saw the man subject assault the female.

4300 block of Sayles Blvd – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene hotel after a witness reported a disturbance.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

$75 worth of identifying information was reported stolen.

1600 block Musgrave Blvd – Theft of Property

Tools worth $1,200 were reported stolen.

2700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Kelsey Stokes – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Stokes was contacted outside a victim’s residence, where she was cursing and yelling. She also refused to leave and tried to enter the home without permission. She was arrested for Criminal Trespass.

Zytreyveon Barnes- Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Barnes was contacted after a weapon was discharged in north Abilene. He admitted to shooting a gun into the air multiple times and said he did this because he was allowed to doso on his property. He was taken into custody and transported to the TDCJ.

Magan Pena – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance/overdose call where a victim reported her daughter was acting erratic and may have taken some kind of illegal substance that was causing her behavior. The vicitm reported the suspect scratched her arms and neck during an altercation.

Melissa Cole – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Cole was found walking in the middle of the street after a disturbance at a local gas station. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and refused to comply with handcuffs after officers tried to place her under arrest. She also kicked two officers.

Antonio Mendoza – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mendoza was contated for driving on the shoulder against the flow of traffic with no headlights or taillights on. Officers smelled the odor of burning marijuana and a subsequent search yielded burned marijuana and two firearms.