Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A charger was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

5600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Forgery Financial

An Abilene bank contacted police and reported fraud.

1800 block N 7th Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1800 block of Glendale Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen after a disturbance at a south Abilene business.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit card abuse was taken.

400 block of Chapel Hill Road – Aggravated Assault SBI with Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance and aggravated assault at a south Abilene residence.

200 block of S Clack Street – Harassment

3600 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

3100 block of S 4th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

2600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A suspect was assaulted by several males at a south Abilene restaurant.

3300 block Ambler Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle report was taken in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft from Person

A victim reported cash and a wallet was stolen from their person.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

A victim was contacted in south Abilene and was found to be intoxicated in public.

500 block of Sammons Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

Officers responded to an assault in south Abilene. The victim was hospitalized and the suspect fled the scene.

2100 block of W Stamford Street – Reckless Damage of Destruction

1800 block of block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Justin Fielding – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Fielding was contacted during a traffic stop was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Michael Cooper – Aggravated Assault SBI With Weapon

Cooper was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested.

Nickolas Dunn – Assault Family Violence

Dunn is accused of grabbing her causing her pain and bodily injury.

Erion Cash – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Cash was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for violating a protective order.

Lacy Bryson – Public Intoxication

Bryson was contacted after she was passed on the rocks by the lake. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and other.

Crystal Salazar – Warrant

Salazar was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Juan Sanchez – Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

Sanchez was contacted during a sexual assault of a child investigation.

Joeangel Esparza – Public Intoxication

Esparza was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for being intoxicated in a public stairwell.

Francisco Honesto – Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, Obstruction or Retaliation

Honesto was contacted while walking in the middle of the road and was arrested.

Hunter Cannon – Bestiality

Cannon was booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Ladonna Stroope – Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Warrant

Stroope was arrested on outstanding warrants and was arrested.