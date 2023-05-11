Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Buccaneer Drive – Forgery to Defraud or Harm

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

5200 block of Pueblo Drive – Aggravated Assault

A victim was shot with a firearm in south Abilene.

5100 block of Capitol Avenue – Murder

200 block of Palm Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass on the 200 block of Palm Street.

1800 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her purse and several items were taken from the HEB plot after she left it in a shopping cart.

800 block of Sammons Street – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was trespassing on a neighbor’s property.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Aggravated Robbery

3000 block of Heritage Circle – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was stolen from a south Abilene residence.

3200 block Rebecca Lane – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Walter Swane – Public Intoxication

Swane was contacted in reference to a suspicious person and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kevin Belcher – Public Intoxication

Belcher was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he was seen trying to steal items from a store and was acting intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Raymond Milton – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon, Failure to Comply Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Milton was contacted in reference to a shooting. He was seen running from the scene with a rifle and was found hiding in a house nearby.

Jacky Davenport – Warrant

Davenport was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Marvin Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on a warrant for Murder in connection to a fatal shooting on Capitol Avenue. He led police on a brief pursuit with a child in his vehicle.

Fernando Hernandez-Castillo – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez-Castillo was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be intoxicated.

Zackry Hewitt – Driving While Intoxicated

Hewitt was contacted after he was found asleep behind the driver seat of his vehicle. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.212 and 0.214.

Douglas Sims – Warrant

Sims was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Brennah Clark – Driving While Intoxicated

Clark was contacted for driving 55MPH in a 45MPH zone. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.111 and 0.109.

Kimberly Parsons – Criminal Trespass

Parsons was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was and was arrested for criminal trespass for being inside a victim’s residence without permission.

Ronald Cain – Public Intoxication

Cain was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base after he entered the base without permission.