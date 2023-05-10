Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported her identity was used to open a credit card without her consent.

4500 block Loop 322 – Forgery Financial

An Abilene business reported a subject forged a counterfeit check on their bank account.

4300 block of Flintrock Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A disturbance was reported at a south Abilene residence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported someone gained access to her information and used it to purchase things.

1100 block of Kirkwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her during an argument and choked her out several times.

4500 block S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported his identity was used to open a debit card at a local bank.

1000 block Justice Way – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her. She did have visible marks.

3200 block of S 23rd Street – Assault

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him by punching him several times in the head.

1300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported he lost is wallet and after it was found, his debit card was missing.

800 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his brother. He was booked into jail.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment of Public Servant

A suspect is accused of spitting on a public servant when he was booked into jail.

700 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim called police and reported her ex-boyfriend followed her around in north Abilene and pointed a firearm at her.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing $140 worth of makeup.

1100 block of Fannin Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene, where a report for criminal mischief and assault was taken.

1100 block of Albany Street – Assault Impede Breath

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her by choking her around the neck and grabbing her arms.

1200 block of Clarks Drive – Assault

Three victims reported two co-workers assaulted them. Two suspects were struck in the face and one had a car door shut on her leg.

Arrests

Raymond Hewitt – Warrant

Hewitt was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Sheena Engard – Warrant

Engard was contacted while weaving in and out of traffic on her bicycle and was arrested in reference to an outstanding warrant.

Shontell Gunter – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Guner was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of assaulting an elderly victim.

Isaac Maldonado – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Maldonado was contacted during a search warrant execution and was found to be in possession of cocaine, as well as scales and packaging that could be used for distribution.

Jesse Musselman – Public Intoxication

Musselman was contacted on the sidewalk outside an Abilene gas station. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Joshua Martinez – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Martinez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Davion Woodards – Assault Family Violence, Public Intoxication, Harassment of Public Servant

Woodards was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of slapping his brother in the face. He is also accused of spitting on a jailer who was trying to book him into jail.

Lawrence Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Patricia Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Pilar Falcon – Driving While Intoxicated

Falcon is accused of leaving multiple children inside a home while he drove away intoxicated. His blood was drawn via consent.

Shadow Cox – Theft of Property

Cox is accused of stealing $140 worth of makeup items from an Abilene store.

Dieme Kayiranga – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication

Kayiranga was contacted at a park after hours. He was found unconscious in his vehicle and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was also found to have marijuana in his pocket.

Juan Tinejero – Public Intoxication

Tinejero was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of flagging people down and acting intoxicated in a fast-food parking lot. He was found to have an open container of alcohol and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.