Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of Westmoreland Street – Family Violence Assault

A 27-year-old woman reported that her boyfriend, 35, assaulted her during an argument at her North Abilene home. Both were not home when police arrived. The victim said she does not want to press charges.

6200 block of Duchess Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

Police received a report that two suspects were checking door handles of vehicles. One victim reported that they entered her vehicle and went through her center console.

1200 block of South Crockett Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that a known suspect drove a vehicle into her parked vehicle, pushing it into her garage door, and causing damage.

800 block of Grape Street – Criminal Trespass

A 58-year-old woman was arrested for Criminal Trespass after she returned to a North Abilene business when she had been issued a warning on a previous date.

800 block of Cedar Street – Family Violence Assault

A 41-year-old man reported that a 45-year-old woman scratched his neck, leaving a visible mark.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that both his front and rear license plates were taken from his car while it was parked at a local car dealership. The plates were valued at $50.

700 block of Treadaway Boulevard – Assault of a Peace Officer

A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hitting an off duty officer from an outside agency who had identified himself. The suspect then resisted transport before making it to the county jail.

4900 block of West Stamford Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence

A 32-year-old man had visible injuries to his body after his girlfriend allegedly hit him with a fence post.

5000 block of Sue Lookout – Family Violence Assault

A man was arrested after allegedly throwing his wife to the ground, causing visible injuries.

2500 block of West Lake Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim told police an unknown suspect entered their hotel room and stole $900 worth of cell phones and iPads.

3500 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Service

Two known suspects reportedly refused to pay their bill at a North Abilene hotel. The bill was $127.

1300 block of Westmoreland Street – Theft of Property

A woman reported that a suspect stole $150 worth of cash and a necklace. The victim wants to press charges.

2600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

Two men said they were assaulted by an unknown man. They are wanting to press charges.

2000 block of Kansas Street – Harassment

A father and son told police they were assaulted and threatened by a neighbor. The victims are wanting to press charges.

1500 block of Friars Street – Criminal Mischief

The following was reported stolen from a South Abilene home: TV, bed, game console, computer equipment. The goods were valued at $1,500.

600 block of Merchant Street – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that a suspect hit her multiple times in the arms, causing her pain. Police noted she had visible cuts on her arm, but did not want to press charges.

2900 block of South 3rd Street – Family Violence Assault

A man reported that his wife assaulted him, but he did not want to press charges.

5400 block of Texas Avenue – Family Violence Assault

A victim was allegedly hit by her boyfriend, causing injury. The boyfriend left before APD’s arrival.

1200 block of Grape Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim told police her boyfriend called her, making statements of serious bodily injury. The two allegedly met in a parking lot in North Abilene, while threats were still made. The victim said at that time, the suspect hit her car as he pilled into the parking lot.

700 block of Briarwood Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect took $300 worth of tools from a garage.

2100 block of Beechwood Lane – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Officers were sent to a North Abilene apartment building on reports of shots fired. There, it was discovered that an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at a single apartment door. Nobody was injured. Police said they are investigating, and believe it to be a targeted crime.

Arrests

Mona Bagley – Criminal Trespass

Bagley was contacted at a Family Dollar after employees reported that she was inside the business even though she had been criminally trespassed in February.

Brenda Davis – Driving While Intoxicated

Police were sent to the intersection of Buffalo Gap and Antilley roads for an emergency welfare check. The driver and sole occupant of a vehicle, Davis, was found with an open container of alcohol. Police said she displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and failed field sobriety tests.

Ambrocio Palma – Family Violence Unlawful Restraint

At a North Abilene home, police found a victim who said she was moving out of the house. Palma allegedly grabbed her by the arms and dragged her into her bedroom, then punching her leg. The victim had visible injuries. The victim is Palma’s daughter, and she did not want to press charges.

Carlos Benavides – Assault of a Peace Officer, Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Benavides was allegedly seen in a drunken state by an off duty peace officer from an outside agency, along with multiple other witnesses. While at Catfish Corner, Benavides reportedly shoved a waitress to the ground, and others took him to the ground. One was a confirmed peace officer who announced who he was. Benavides punched the officer in the mouth, causing him to bleed. Once in handcuffs and in the back of a squad car, he also kicked the window in attempt to exit the vehicle.

Ira Bennett – Driving While Intoxicated 2nd

Bennett was pulled over in South Abilene for displaying an expired registration sticker and temporary tag. Police said they smelled alcohol on his breath and he displayed other signs of intoxication. Bennett had previously been convicted of DWI in 2020.

Luis Pulido – Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Reckless Driving

Police attempted to pull over Pulido for having a headlight out, but the driver increased speed. The arresting officer said he was speeding and swerving, and failed to stop for emergency lights. At South 3rd and Palm streets, Pulido allegedly jumped out of his vehicle and walked towards the officer’s patrol vehicle. He was arrested.

Ian Long – Public Intoxication

APD was called out to the Pour House about a highly intoxicated patron. Long allegedly walked outside, posing a danger to himself and others as he had access to a vehicle.

Nadara McGowen – Public Intoxication

Police reported finding McGowan walking in a public place, swaying and stumbling, and smelling of alcohol.

Michael McAnn – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

An officer ran the plates of a vehicle during a routine patrol, finding that a vehicle operated by McAnn was reported stolen about five days earlier.

Lukas Moropoulos – Family Violence Assault

A victim called police, reporting that her husband threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the driveway. The arresting officer said Moropoulos admitted to grabbing her and the attempt of pulling her out of a car. The victim had visible injuries, the report included.

Stephen Jimenez – Violation of Bond

Jimenez was contacted during a call for service, and police discovered that he had conditions of bond against another. One condition was that of not being allowed to be within 1,000 feet of the victim, to which he violated.

Kelly Wolfe – Family Violence Assault

While patrolling for a company, an officer responded to a disturbance in progress call in the 1500 block of Friars Street. Wolfe was discovered to be the aggressor in the situation. The victim said she pushed and slapped them.

Billy Utley – Driving While Intoxicated

Failing to stop at a sign, police pulled Utley over. Upon contact, the arresting officer noted signs of intoxication. Utley reportedly performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and had 0.115 BAC results.

Montana Diaz – Public Intoxication

Police were called in reference of a suspicious person in the front yard of a home in the 5300 block of Encino Road. After talking with Diaz, police said she displayed multiple signs of intoxication and insisted she was at her own home. It was confirmed that she was not.

Sabrina Chavira – Driving While Intoxicated

Chavira was contacted in her vehicle for not moving and impeding the flow of traffic. Police noted signs of intoxication, and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Otis Letman – Criminal Trespass

APD was dispatched to The Oasis, a local liquor/ smoke shop in reference to a man disturbing customers. Letman was allegedly asking customers for money, and becoming aggressive when they declined. He was warned about Criminal Trespass that day and officers reported seeing him walk right back into the shop to confront the store’s owner about the warning.

James Graham – Harassment

Graham’s neighbor reportedly told police Graham threatened him with bodily injury.

Blaine Wampler – Driving While Intoxicated

Police were called about a drunk driver leaving Shooters, a local bar, Saturday afternoon. Wampler was contacted at a 7-Eleven store, sitting in the driver’s seat. He refused all sobriety tests.

Caroline Nelson – Theft of Property

At the South Abilene Walmart, Nelson was allegedly seen on CCTV scanning and paying for one item even though she had multiple items with her. Asset Protection said she tried to take more than $375 worth of merchandise without paying.

Dustena Martin – Family Violence Assault

Martin was allegedly blocking her boyfriend from leaving his home via the backdoor, and wanted him to leave through the front. The victim had multiple scratch marks on his shoulder, neck, and hand. Martin also reportedly broke the glasses he was wearing.

Juan Villasana – Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest

Police pulled a driver over for turning their vehicle’s lights off while driving. The driver was arrested for DWI. Villasana was the passenger of the vehicle and also displayed signs of intoxication. As the driver was being arrested, the arresting officer said Villasana tried running away on foot.

Mark Johnson – Unlawful Restraint

To prevent a disturbance, a victim said she tried leaving her home during an argument with her husband, Johnson. While leabing the house, Johnson allegedly backed her into a corner, then a closet. She called police for help. Due to Johnson’s level of intoxication, the arresting officer said unable to understand the situation while being arrested.

Marckel Daniels – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Daniels was contacted as passenger on traffic stop for no license plate light when a K9 alerted its handler to the need to search the vehicle. Police found three blue pills identified as Oxycodone.

Manuel Alejandro Sanchez Perez – Driving While Intoxicated with Open Alcohol Container

Sanchez Perez was the driver arrested with Juan Villasana. He was pulled over for driving without lights on, then found to be intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in the car.

Alyssa Claxton – Public Intoxication

Police were called to the 3100 block of Elm Street in reference to a possible home burglary in progress. It was reported there was someone outside their front door, trying to get in and knocking. When police arrived, Claxton was sitting on the front porch. She appeared to be confused, slurring her speech, and had alcohol by her side. The homeowner told police Claxton did not live there.

Alyssa Claxton – Assault Threat/ Contact

After being arrested, police took Claxton to a hospital for medical treatment. While receiving care, Claxton allegedly grabbed a nurse by her jacket, and wanted to press charges.

Nicholas Price – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Price was pulled over for driving with defective headlamps/ During the stop, police said he was abnormally nervous. A K9 alerted the officer to narcotics.

Brian Jimenez – Public Intoxication

Police discovered Jimenez walking drunkenly through a church parking lot.

Justin Moore – Driving While Intoxicated

Failing to stop at a sign, police pulled Moore over. Upon contact, the smell of alcohol and other signs of intoxication were detected. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Beth Walker – Public Intoxication, Theft of Property

During a disturbance in progress call, police found Walker to have attempted to steal from HEB. She began throwing the items about as police tried to make contact, then ran from the store. She was arrested, and the store is pressing charges.