Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Portland Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a firearm worth $150.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported they were being harassed by a known suspect.

2200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect shattered the glass to the door of a north Abilene business.

5800 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim contacted police after her ex-boyfriend destroyed her property.

2700 block of Old Anson Road – Assault

600 block of N Willis Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported credit card/debit card abuse.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Online Impersonation

A victim reported his ex-wife was making false accounts online.

2800 block of S 11th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her spouse in south Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence for striking her girlfriend.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A citation was issued for theft.

400 block of Meander Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

2200 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

Arrests

Jada Tucker – Theft of Property

Joseph Smith – Warrant

Marqies Roberts – Assault Family Violence

Serenity Beasley-Blanks – Assault Family Violence

Tiffany Bradford- Theft of Property

Christian Lowrey – Criminal Trespass Habitation