Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Ash Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported an unknown suspect punched him and bit him on his arm.

3100 block of Grape Street – Assault

Police responded to an assault in north Abilene where an employee who was opening a business stated a customer became upset the door was locked. When she went to tell him she was opening soon, the customer grabbed the door and slammed it into the victim’s stomach.

2600 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

4500 block of S 1st Street – Hinder Secured Creditors

4200 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a trailer from his business.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

1000 block of Poplar Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect reported her son damaged her residence, causing more than $750 worth of damage.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her ID was used to make 3 transactions through her bank.

1300 block of Highland Avenue – Indecent Assault

Police responded to a call for service where a victim reported a known suspect assaulted him while he was taking a shower.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

1300 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a victim reported her ex-boyfriend forced himself into her home and broke her cell phone by throwing it into a wall.

5800 block of Texas Avenue – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A fraudulent use of identifying information report was taken.

800 block of Orange Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken after a known suspect hit a victim in the face, causing visible injuries.

1700 block of S 4th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged her property while trespassing.

Arrests

Dimetria Styles – Assault Family Violence

Styles was involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, where she is accused of punching him in the back of the head.

Benito Madrid – Criminal Trespass

Madrid was contacted at an Abilene library after he had been warned from the property before.

Bruce Clark – Warrant

Clark was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Manuel Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Steven Finley – Public Intoxication

Finley was contacted in reference to multiple disturbance calls for being aggressive and was found to be intoxicated.

Amber Grayson – Theft of Property

Grayson was contacted after she was seen taking merchandise at a business into the bathroom then leaving without paying.

Ashley Campbell – Warrant

Campbell was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Ray Camacho – Warrant, Resist Arrest

Camacho was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested. He also resisted arrest.