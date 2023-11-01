Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Service

Officers responded to a theft at an Abilene sore.

1900 block of N 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a business loan was taken out on his business that he did not authorize.

2800 block of Russell Avenue – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect. He did sustain a cut on his left hand.

4500 block of N 2nd Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation

A report for criminal trespass was taken in north Abilene.

5800 block of Chachalaca Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for possession/use of identifying information.

1900 block of Marsalis Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her purse and necklace were stolen from a home where she was working.

4800 block N 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect stole a DVD from a victim’s home.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect damaged all of his shirts, pants, and shoes.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect attempted to steal $320 worth of merchandise.

7200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

A suspect intentionally wrecked her vehicle into a know victim’s occupied car during a family dispute.

5600 block of Cinderella Lane – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

4300 block of Don Juan Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence after striking her children’s father in the face, causing him pain. She’s also accused of biting his arm, leaving a visible injury.

2300 block of Highland Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report for violation of bond/protective order was taken in south Abilene.

5300 block of Castle Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was completed for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Arrests

Savion Woodard – Warrant

Woodard was contacted at an Abilene convenience store and was found to have outstanding warrants.

Jazmyn Johnson – Assault Family Violence

Johnson was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of punching her children’s father in the face with a closed fist. She also punched him and bit him on the arm.

Samantha Henry – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Henry is accused of slashing tires of a victim’s vehicle then trying to hit him with her vehicle while he was inside his vehicle.

Richard Johnson – Criminal Trespass

Johnson was contacted at the Abilene Public Library. He was previously trespassed from all Abilene library locations and keeps coming back, so he was arrested.

Patricia Magana – Warrant

Magana was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Tavin Harmon – Warrant

Harmon was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Leif Daughtery – Driving While Intoxicated

Daughtery was contacted after a crash, where he was seen running away into the woods. When officers located him, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested. He gave consent to a blood drawing.