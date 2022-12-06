Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

1400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

17 vape pens worth around $300 were reported stolen from a south Abilene store.

1900 block of Butternut Street – Assault

A victim claims he was assaulted at a local bar while trying to direct traffic in the parking lot for his family member.

1700 block of N 15th Street – Injury to Elderly

Police responded to an alleged assault between a resident and employee at an Abilene living facility.

4300 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen.

5200 block of Pueblo Drive – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

2400 block of Brentwood Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her foster brother smashed the window to her back door.

4200 block of N Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A commercial building was burglarized.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend is refusing to return his dog, which she was watching for him while he was in jail.

00 block of Stonegate Road – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported at a south Abilene group home.

2800 block of S 2nd Street – Assault

A suspect is accused of spraying two victims with OC spray during an argument.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her fiancé bit her and caused her pain.

3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A Dyson vacuum worth $450 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Corrie Andrus – Warrant

Andrus was contacted in the office of APD because of a vehicle in impound and was found to have an active warrant.

Michael Gonzalez – Warrant

Gonzalez was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Leonor Merinos – Possession of Controlled Substance

Merinos was contacted during a traffic stop for having a headlight out and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A baggie of methamphetamine was located.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted in her vehicle and officers smelled marijuana. 11.8 grams of marijuana was found and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Randall Patrick – Possession of Controlled Substance

Patrick was contacted for operating a dirt bike with no lights. He admitted to having a loaded syringe in his pocket. Officers confirmed he did have a syringe full of methamphetamine.

Owen Talmage – Evading Arrest

Talmage was pulled over for having expired plates on his motorcycle. He did not sop and later found in an alley. He then admitted to running because he did not have a license.

Gregorio Quilimaco – Warrant

Quilimaco was contacted during a disturbance and found to have an active warrant.

Alvin Harris – Assault Family Violence

Harris is accused of biting his fiance’s hands during an argument.