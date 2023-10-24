Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim alleged an unknown suspect stole his truck.

300 block of S 11th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a co-worker who threw dishes at him.

2800 block of S 41st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

Nearly $2,300 worth of cash was reported stolen.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her aunt.

1400 block of N 16th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known person damaged her vehicle.

500 block of Apache Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect accessed her bank account without permission.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft in progress where a suspect was caught concealing items on his person.

3100 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone was reported stolen during a disturbance at an Abilene hotel.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Disorderly Conduct

A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct after causing disturbances at an Abilene grocery store.

2100 block of Amy Lyn Avenue – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

200 block of Morning Mist Trail – Assault Family Violence

A suspect assaulted his girlfriend and was arrested.

700 block of S Bowie Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Arrests

Troy Steele – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Raymon Lechuga – Theft of Property

Travis Miller – Theft of Property

Harley Applewhite – Theft of Property

Awnwar Hodges – Disorderly Conduct

James Marsh – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Nicholas Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence

Elmarose Trinidad – Driving While License Invalid