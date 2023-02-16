Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1800 block of Hwy 351 – Burglary of Building

A report was taken for burglary of building, where three paint sprayers worth more than $3,000 were reported stolen.

2200 block of Industrial Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A business reported several items, including mutltiple paint sprayers worth more than $6,500, cash, and a safe were stole during a burglary.

2700 block of Mimosa Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Two purses and other items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

An apple watch, headphone, and computer worth $800 were reported stolen in south Abilene.

500 block of Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported someone used his debit card and withdrew over $670.

500 block of Chapel Hill Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

1600 block of Musgrave Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of breaking items in a hotel room then leaving.

800 block of Orange Street – Aggravated Assault Bodily Injury

A report for aggravated assault was taken in north Abilene. A victim was struck in the head with a bat and suffered injury.

5300 block of Pueblo Drive – Deadly Conduct

A victim reported an unknown suspect shot at his house multiple times.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported credit card/debit card abuse after losing his debit card.

2400 block of Arrowhead Drive – Theft of Service

A victim reported someone stole his trailer that was parked on the 2800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

800 block of Cypress Street – Assault

A victim reported his neighbor assaulted him in south Abilene. The neighbor was arrested.

Arrests

Christopher Thomas – Warrant

Thomas was contacted after hanging around a local motel room and was found to have an active warrant.

David Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Robby Burton – Assault

Burton is accused of pushing his neighbor in the chest during an argument. He also forced his way into the victim’s living area.

Jlynn Llewellyn – Warrant

Lewellyn was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Israel Diaz – Driving While Intoxicated

Diaz was was contacted while sitting in his vehicle at a traffic light that had been cycling for a while. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be .169 and .174.